Christopher Donnelly*

My name is Christopher Donnelly and I am doing a double major in history and political science. I am running for both a position on the Board of Directors as well as the Senate.

The Students Union and the Senate interest me because I want to give the most to our members, the students, in both academics and student life. Through passion, dedication, transparency, and accountability I hope to ensure that the student’s interests as well as the management teams are both noted and followed.

I want to continue to be a role model and an advocate of the social responsibility at Laurier. Through my previous experiences in my first year, and my experiences so far in my second year, I deeply care for the Laurier Community and the Laurier Students. I strongly believe that if elected we will make our home an even better place than it already is.

Kyle Fritz

There are three key pillars for academic success at Wilfrid Laurier University: opportunity, equality, and freedom. I believe that all students should be given opportunities to succeed, and pursue their academic interests; furthermore, there should be rewards and incentives for such pursuance. To pursue their interests all students should be given an equal playing field. This involves a commitment to providing the proper support systems for students to be able to achieve their goals. Finally, freedom is essential to the academic process. I am dedicated to creating a space that allows controversial topics to be discussed; however, such topics should be discussed in a respectful manner that is grounded in academic discourse and free from personal prejudice and personally-directed comments. These three pillars are key to the proliferation of academic success, and will be the ideas that I intend to fight for while serving as a member of the Senate.

Sameed Hussain*

My name is Sameed Hussain and I am a first year Criminology student at Laurier! My love for this University has encouraged me to run as a candidate for the positions of Students’ Union Board of Directors and the Senate. As a Director of the Board and Senate member I will undertake the strategic direction of the organization to allow for critical discussion which benefits the student community. Additionally, I will work with the president to make sure they act on their promises, while monitoring the president through executive limitations. As a senator, I will work towards applying the perspectives of students and my own personal experience to make decisions with fellow senators. My goal is to utilize my skills and past experiences in ensuring communication between campuses by promoting more multi-campus initiatives. With just your votes, I will be able to improve the Laurier Golden Hawk experience.

Keegan Pinto

My name is Keegan Pinto: a passionate third year business student ensuring that everyone is involved in the change and progress that is happening at Wilfrid Laurier University. My platform stands upon three pillars, Informed Progressive Discourse, Genuine Representation, and Integrity, as well as one overarching goal: Respectful Transparency. Each of these items will be recognizable in every action carried out by myself and my team throughout the campaign, and the potential term I will serve as a Member of the Senate; my service to you.

My involvement at WLU thus far has been wide, including memorable successes and enlightening challenges. While no experience is perfectly holistic, I am lucky enough to have had the opportunity to appreciate our diversity of ideas and individuals- an appreciation which puts me in a position to help represent not only the student body as a group, but the group as unique students.

Muddassir Raza*

My name is Muddassir Raza, and I am running for a seat on the Board of directors or the appointment of a student senator. As a first-year student enrolled in BBA, I have taken various roles within and outside the Laurier community. For example, I am the Director of Marketing for the Regina Rexes, a representative of the Red Cross Youth Program, and a Beyond the Hurt Youth Facilitator. Furthermost, Wilfrid Laurier University is known for having the best student satisfaction in the country for a very good reason: the students. While in Laurier, I quickly noticed the cordial and hospitable characteristics within Laurier students. The student embodiment of a Laurier student is truly of excellence, and is a great representation of justice and positivity. As a director or senator, I intend on being an envoy of the students; a voice on the board that speaks of student interests.

Karan Sarathy*

My name is Karan Sarathy, and I’m a 4th year Biology student running for the WLU senate position. As a member of the WLU senate, I assure you that your voices will be heard. Through senatorial processes, I seek to bring forth policies that can help students achieve their Academic goals as well as introduce a new set of courses that prepares students for Graduate or Professional school. Furthermore, I plan to advocate for a new Law School which can enhance Laurier’s reputation in Canada. My vision is to help make Wilfrid Laurier University more competitive, while maintaining and improving student satisfaction. As for personal experience, I’ve been proactive in multiple organizations throughout my undergrad career. Having been an executive in the WLU Pre-Dental Society, I understand the importance of good governance. Based on this experience, I’m confident in my ability to lead. With your vote, we can bring change!

Shukan Shah*

My name is Shukan Shah and I am a first-year Kinesiology student, running for a seat in the Board of Directors and the position of Student Senator. In my experience at Laurier thus far, I have taken on a leadership role within various departments, including House Council, Kin Kouncil, Society of Undergraduate Research and Outreach, and Residence Athletic Council, while also being a delegate on DECA, and a member of Sports Management Laurier. These involvements allow me to garner many different group opinions across our campus, regarding student experience, as well as department specific concerns. As a director on the board, I would like to use this knowledge to connect Laurier students to the Students Union to continue building upon the Laurier culture, while also advocating for positive change and guiding actions that result in the enhancement of the student experience, to keep Laurier as #1 in student satisfaction.

Pirranavan Vigneswaran*

My name is Pirranavan Vigneswaran and I am a first-year BBA student, currently running for the position of Vice-Chair on the Board of Directors and a seat on the Student Senator. Within Laurier, I have taken the active initiative to obtain a position as the Director of Training, Development, and Communications on House Council and the Volunteer Liaison Officer on the New Democratic Part of Wilfrid Laurier University. Additionally, I have engaged an active role as a volunteer with Autism Ontario, Tri-FUN Kids, and Peel District School Board Parkholme. Additionally, I had the privilege of being the Student Body President of Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School. With the various interactions in the school and community environment, I hope to gain a position on both the Board of Directors and Student Senator in order to apply my personal knowledge and experience towards ensuring Laurier pertains its exceptional title for student satisfaction.

*Indicates a candidate for multiple positions with the same platform summary.