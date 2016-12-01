TEDx is coming to Brantford. A group of talented and dedicated Laurier students are working to bring inspiring ideas to the Laurier and Brantford community by starting the TEDxWLUBrantford initiative.

Based on the popular TED talks series, which explores different concepts in Technology, Entertainment, and Design, the TEDx Program allows individuals and communities to hold TED-like events.

The TEDxWLUBrantford website offers the following description about the new project, “TEDxWLUBrantford is a student run event focusing on delivering inspiring ideas to a global platform while also improving our community. Created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “Ideas worth spreading,” the event is designed to give the Brantford community, business organizations and students the opportunity to stimulate dialogue through locally organized TED-like experiences.”

The project started through the Enactus club on campus, and now consists of a student based organization committee.

“It is the Enactus club that is running the event. Enactus is all about social innovation, entrepreneurship, so we thought [TEDx] was the perfect event to bring to the school” said Lauren Shuman, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

The event, which has been titled, ‘One drop – thousands of ripples’, will be showcasing approximately 10 speakers who will present for about 15 minutes each.

The sponsorship package provided by the committee further explains the event’s topic, “Our theme symbolizes the ripple effect where the repercussions from one good deed far exceeds its original domain. At TEDxWLUBrantford, we aim to take this concept and connect it with the power of positive action. Our goal is to shift the perspective of our participants to realize that massive change is the result of small yet powerful actions.” The topics that will be covered by the speakers will surround issues around social justice, technology and the Brantford Indigenous population.

“For some students (at Laurier Brantford), I think they feel like this campus lacks the same amount of resources as the Waterloo campus for instance, and I feel like bringing this type of event can help inspire and encourage a lot of students to do some great things. It’s all about education,” stated Shuman.

The project is being funded through sponsorships from Laurier, the City of Brantford, and small local businesses. Look out for more information about the event through the TEDxWLUBrantford Facebook page. The event will take place on November 18th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in RCE 004.

My name is Balaj Hasan, I am the Founder and Co-chair of TEDxWLUBrantford. I’m a 4th-year student who is still just as clueless about what he wants to do with his life as he was during the first year of University. Recently, I have discovered a new-found comfort in attending and now hosting conferences which bring together open-minded individuals always looking to grow, innovate and network. As a team of inspired students, we are dedicated to bringing the best TED-like experience to Laurier Brantford.”

My name is Neha Patel, I am a 4th-year Psychology student with a minor in Criminology. I am the Lead Set Designer for TEDxWLUBrantford. What really captured my interest in joining the team was the theme, the Ripple Effect. The Ripple Effect describes how one good deed can go on to bigger and greater things. I am so excited to be able to work alongside some great minds to bring such an incredible event for the first time to Laurier Brantford!

My name is Kwabena Gyetuah, and I am a fourth-year student studying Health Administration. As one of the curators for the event, my responsibilities are to coordinate with the team and other stakeholders to make this event possible. I also am responsible for engaging potential sponsors for the event as well. Our event will be a catalyst for change not only for our Laurier student Body but Brantford as well.

I am Austin Lavigne, a third year BTM student currently on a co-op work term with General Motors. As the Director of Speaker Engagement for TEDxWLUBrantford and am extremely excited to have a part in shaping this one-of-a-kind event. I am currently working hard with the other members of our Speaker Engagement Committee; Alexandra Battler & Lillia Dockree, to assemble a diverse mix of enlightening speakers that will exhibit the power of small actions in local communities. With our “One drop – thousands of ripples” theme, we hope to present an enriching experience like nothing the Brantford community has seen before. From the applications we have received from our first round of speaker recruitment I can promise this will be a must-see event that will have lasting impact on the local community!