Being as we the press are an essential component to this democratic process, we decided to do a deep internet dive into all the candidates running for office, because you the people deserve to know about who you’re going to vote for when you exercise your democratic right to vote.

Here’s what we found online:

Barbara Berardi

Berardi is a former hairdresser and income property owner. If elected, her biggest promise is to donate half of her salary to the the Brantford food bank. This figure could reach as high as $50,000 based on her own estimates.

Berardi plans to turn the casino into a cultural center, building an amphitheater along the Grand River and fix the city’s budgeting process.

If she wins, Berardi would be the second woman elected as the mayor of Brantford.

Kevin Davis

Davis is a former city councilor as well as a member of various committees and boards. Some of his roles include: president of the Brantford Boys and Girls Club; Director of the Brantford YM-YWCA Housing Corporation; and president of the Brantford Chamber of Commerce.

As mayor, Davis hopes to:

Manage the city’s budget consciously–”smart spending”

Improve infrastructure

Improve links between cities such as Cambridge, Kitchener and Hamilton

Build strong relations with neighbouring communities

Ensure affordable living

http://davisformayor.ca/about/

Chris Friel

Friel has served as the mayor of Brantford for a total of 16 years. He was first elected in 1994 at the age of 27 and held the position until being defeated by 15 votes in 2003. Friel was re-elected in 2010 and has continued to serve as mayor since.

Friel’s online platform has not been altered since 2011, but states that he will make Brantford “economically diverse”, “culturally dynamic”, “environmentally responsible”, “open and inclusive” and that his government will be “progressive”.

Additionally, the website chrisfriel.ca has been dedicated to criticizing Friel’s relations with Six Nations. The website highlights some quotes of his and urges the city of Brantford to reconcile with Six Nations for the stolen land the city was built on.

Michael Issa

Issa is a tri-lingual business owner who heralds to a degree as a mayor-for-and-of-the-people.

His platform states that he will:

Promote Canadian values

Improve standards and better equip the education system

Improve housing by creating jobs

Examine the local healthcare system to cope with the aging population

Promote diversity through “better relations among the different ethnic groups”

Maintain an open-door policy at city hall

Adhere the city to UN environmental initiative

http://www.ilovebrantford.ca/platform

Wayne Maw

Little of Wayne Maw’s platform is available online, save a tweet from @edward101963 which reads as follows:

“VOTE FOR WAYNE EDWARD MAW RE : OUR NEXT ELECTIONS ON OCTOBER 22 2018 UP COMING FOR CITY MAYOR OF BRANTFORD ONTARIO CANADA Long time member of Dalton Mc Ginty & late Jack Layton Ministry of Health of ONTARIO

my plans r to make many changes to the Telephone city to help those”

John Turmel

Turmel is a “perennial candidate”, meaning he runs for office more often than not and loses the election more often than not. He is the founder of the Pauper Party of Canada, which he has used to give himself the nickname “King of the Paupers”—meaning “King of the poor people”.

Turmel has run in elections at municipal, provincial and federal levels, but has never managed to secure a seat. In total, he has run for office over 90 times and has lost all but one, where he won a by-election in Guelph. His win/loss ratio has earned him a spot in the Guinness World Record book for “most elections contested”.

http://johnturmel.com/

David Wrobel

Wrobel has served as a councillor for Ward 4 in Brantford for the past four terms. He has worked with the Brantford Kinsmen club, Branlyn Neighbourhood Association, Brantford Welcome Inn and Yes Church, which he believes help him know what areas citizens want the most change in.

If elected, Wrobel plans to:

Budget the city for the long term rather than a year–which is the current method

Develop infrastructure and industry

Improve social services such as housing programs

Ensure his government is transparent

http://wrobel.ca/