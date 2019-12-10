What’s happening on campus in December?

December 4

If you enjoy entertainment and karaoke, you won’t want to miss a holiday coffee house and open mic night presented by LB Singers! It goes from 8:00 until 11:00 p.m in RCW lobby, and is free to attend.

Come join Laurier International for a festive Christmas dinner! Taking place between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:15, this event takes place in One Market’s basement. Just be sure to pick up your free ticket from the Laurier International front desk (OM 310) first!

December 5

All faculty and staff are invited to attend the Tshepo Graduate Seminar from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.M. at the Laurier International Lounge (OM 310). This is a unique opportunity to hear our visiting Queen Elizabeth II Scholars from Ghana present their MPhil and obtain feedback from the Laurier community.

Come out to 97 Dalhousie from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. to learn how to Silence Your Inner Critic! Presented by Accessible Learning, this event will identify learning strategies for feeling positive and empowered going into exams and provide positive affirmation cards to take home.