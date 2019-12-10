What’s happening on campus in December?

December 4
- Come join Laurier International for a festive Christmas dinner! Taking place between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:15, this event takes place in One Market’s basement. Just be sure to pick up your free ticket from the Laurier International front desk (OM 310) first!
- If you enjoy entertainment and karaoke, you won’t want to miss a holiday coffee house and open mic night presented by LB Singers! It goes from 8:00 until 11:00 p.m in RCW lobby, and is free to attend.
December 5
- All faculty and staff are invited to attend the Tshepo Graduate Seminar from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.M. at the Laurier International Lounge (OM 310). This is a unique opportunity to hear our visiting Queen Elizabeth II Scholars from Ghana present their MPhil and obtain feedback from the Laurier community.
- Come out to 97 Dalhousie from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. to learn how to Silence Your Inner Critic! Presented by Accessible Learning, this event will identify learning strategies for feeling positive and empowered going into exams and provide positive affirmation cards to take home.
- Keep Calm and Study On! Hosted by Learning Skills and Development starting at 10 a.m. in Carnegie’s basement (CB 100). Enjoy free snacks, tea and coffee all day and a hot lunch at 11 a.m. Many destressors and a quiet area for students to study. Drop in math and statistics help is provided from 2-4 p.m. The event wraps up at 4 p.m.
December 6
- From 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.. a campus memorial space (location T.B.A.) will be made available to remember the Montreal Massacre of 1989, as well as every victim of femicide. You are invited to join Consent is Golden for commemorative art and activism.
- From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., a safe space will be provided by the Laurier Brantford Women’s Centre in honour of National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. You are welcome to stop by at the second floor of St. Andrew’s Community Centre (95 Darling St.) to socialize, reflect, and grab resources.
December 9 and 16
- These are the final two Mindfulness Mondays organized by the Student Wellness Centre. Drop by the Multipurpose Room between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to learn and practice stress reduction and mindfulness skills during the exam period.
December 12
- Come to OD 205 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. for an all-day Lord of the Rings marathon! This event is partnered by the History and English Student Associations.