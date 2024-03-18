Welcoming back Jane Goodall

Contributed Photo / City of Brantford

English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall.

On April 8, 2024, the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts will welcome Jane Goodall back for the second time, thanks to a partnership with the James Hillier Foundation.

The first time that Goodall visited the Sanderson Centre was in 2018. Tickets sold out in a week, which was one of the centre’s fastest times for selling out tickets — until now. The tickets for this year’s upcoming show sold out in only a few hours and the waitlist is already filled.

“One of the things that I love about her is that she is all about taking personal action and encouraging that among people,” said Glenn Brown, the general manager of the Sanderson Centre.

Goodall is a scientist and an activist. Her work with chimpanzees started in 1960 when she first visited the forests of Tanzania. She has been inspired and inspiring since she decided to leave her old life behind to help save the incredible animals she had grown to care for dearly. Goodall has had many scientific discoveries and is an active conservationist. After the amazing response the Brantford community had to her first visit, she is returning to the Sanderson Centre to share her message of hope.

“We gave the public and the students the opportunity to see her again,” said Chuck Beach, the director of the James Hillier Foundation.

The James Hillier Foundation has partnered with the Sanderson Centre for several events and each one has sold out. The foundation was created to honour James Hillier and his legacy of helping Brantford high school students who are looking to go into a career in scientific research by giving them scholarships. The process goes through the foundation and the high schools. Beach said the foundation is supplying 350 complimentary tickets to local high school students.

“The great thing about the Hillier Foundation is that they approach this as less as a foundation for them and more of an opportunity to get students excited about science,” said Brown.

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 7 on Thursday, March 7.