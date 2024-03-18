Laurier Brantford’s indoor soccer teams kick off seasons

Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor

The LB men’s indoor soccer team.

In late January, Wilfrid Laurier University Brantford’s indoor soccer teams took to the pitch in their first tournament of the season, hosted at the Ontario Soccer Centre in Vaughan.

Both the men’s and women’s teams used their months of preparation for the opening tournament, which saw both squads put out a strong effort.

“Even though we didn’t get a win under our belt, I think the team stayed strong from the start all the way to the end,” said Alyssa Mulgrew, a fourth-year forensic psychology student and member of the women’s indoor soccer team.

The opening tournament also gave the women’s team a chance to improve on multiple aspects of their game.

“One of the biggest things we need to work on as a team is our fitness level. We need to be able to move up and down the field as a unit, support one another and play more of a possession game,” added Mulgrew.

On the men’s side, the team was happy with their effort but unfortunately came out of the tournament without a victory.

“We know what we did well and we know what to improve on, and I think that is most important because we know the problems. Now, it’s all about working to fix them,” said Jackson Rice, a fourth-year digital media and journalism student and member of the men’s team. “The effort was there, just wasn’t good enough for the first time and we are ready for the next one.”

Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor

The LB women’s indoor soccer team.

On top of improving their overall performance on the turf, both teams hope to use this year’s tournaments to put Laurier Brantford’s indoor soccer program on the map.

“A lot of these teams see us as an easy win…but for this [year], it will be the breakthrough of Laurier Brantford and I can’t wait for it,” said Rice.

“We are hoping to come out quick and strong from the first whistle to last and give it our best fight. We want to show everyone what the Laurier Brantford Varsity Indoor Soccer team is all about,” said Mulgrew when talking about the team’s upcoming tournaments.

The teams had their second tournament of the season on Feb. 14, again hosted in Vaughan.

The women’s team earned their first draw of the season, tying George Brown College 1-1. The men’s team unfortunately left the tournament with no victories, but played well all day and made the school proud with their efforts.

Both teams will head back to Vaughan on Feb. 28 and March 7 where they will wrap up their seasons.

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 7 on Thursday, March 7.