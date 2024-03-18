Orbiting Love: Cosmic Counsel — March Submission

Karen Savoy / Sputnik Photography

The following anonymous submission has been modified for readability.

When I was in Grade 11, I thought it was a really good idea for some reason to join a dating app and lie about my age, so that’s karma. I matched with this guy who drove a nice car and seemed nice. We went to all you can eat sushi, and all was going well until he asked me if I knew what a lizard person was. I kind of chuckled and I said no, and he proceeded to explain them with fear in his eyes. I then realized he wasn’t joking anymore, and he genuinely thought they were real as well as accused me of being one. Let’s just say the date was cut short.

Response: Wow! To each his own, but that’s an interesting topic to bring up on the first date. Unfortunately, a nice car does not cover up the fact that this person has some strong opinions. I also think that Grade 11 is a tad too young for dating apps, so I agree with you that’s some karma, but I hope your dating life since then has been more successful and with less lizard people!

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 7 on Thursday, March 7.