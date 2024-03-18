Springtime reads

Contributed Photo / Katie Bird

Need more book recommendations? Then keep reading as Wilfrid Laurier University’s Brantford Books It Up members have suggested some of their all-time favourite reads!

The first book is better known as a series as it is a combination of five shorter books. The series is the Mindf*ck series by S.T. Abby and it truly will keep you up all night wanting to know more. This book takes opposites attract to a whole new level as it follows Logan, a profiler for the FBI, as he is trying to catch the serial killer that is leaving bodies all around town. Little does Logan know that the serial killer he is looking for is the same person he shares his bed with. Lana did not expect to fall for Logan, the man trying to save lives while she takes them. Lana is on a mission though, she is not just any serial killer, she is on a hunt for justice for the people who took from her and left her for dead. She has been training and perfecting her skills so that they don’t see her coming. Will Logan help Lana bring them down one by one? Or will he finally catch his serial killer?

The second book is Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings. This book follows beautiful dysfunctional love that will have you cursing the characters you love while also rooting for them despite their bad decisions. This book follows Magnolia Parks and BJ Ballentine, both wealthy London socialites who are meant to be and everyone knows it. The two are stuck in this toxic love where they are on a roller coaster of love and hurt. Magnolia goes on dates with other people while BJ retaliates and gets back at her by sleeping with other girls. No matter how hard they try to get over each other, they always find themselves back in each other’s arms. But eventually the thin thread keeping them tethered together will snap as secrets come to light. Magnolia and BJ are questioning how much hurt you can cause the one you love and how many loves you really get in a lifetime.

The third book is Twisted Games by Ana Huang, which can be read as a stand-alone book but is the second book in the four-book series. The book follows Princess Bridget who, despite being tied down by her duties as a princess, has wanted nothing but freedom and to live her own life. When her older brother abdicates, she is faced with a life of a politically bound marriage and a throne she never wanted. Rhys Larsen is a grumpy, arrogant and elite bodyguard that will do anything to protect his clients and ensure he never gets emotionally attached. When he is assigned to protect Princess Bridget von Ascheberg, he finds himself letting her in and breaking down the walls he put up. Their love is forbidden as he is supposed to protect her and she is supposed to rule a kingdom. Are Bridget and Rhys ready to take the risk of destroying a kingdom and ruining each other for a chance at love?

All three of these books will have you wishing you could read it for the first time again! Each book is from a series you should definitely check out and they are also all written in dual point of view. Make sure to read the trigger warnings for each book before adding to your To Be Read list!

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 7 on Thursday, March 7.