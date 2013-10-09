Are you worried about landing a job towards graduation? I definitely am, and it’s okay to be a little intimidated. There is a lot of competition out there and you need to be prepared. Getting a job requires hard work and effort but there is a key factor that can really help. It’s called networking. If you are a hard working student with spotless marks you should be proud. Give yourself a biscuit. Although getting good grades are very important, eventually you will want to apply your skills in the workplace. In other words, you’ll be looking for a job. You aren’t the only person that will be graduating with a degree. You ought to be preparing for a job long before you graduate. After all, those student loans won’t pay themselves off.

Being able to enroll at a post-secondary institution is a great privilege. Education is key and can help you in every area of your life. However, if you want to become a productive worker in the workforce then you need to understand how different industries work. If you think you will one day fall into your dream job without any preparation…you are doomed. As a student, networking is key and will help you understand your industry of work, and what employers are looking for. A good resource for networking is LinkedIn which is a social networking website made for connecting with professionals. LinkedIn is a phenomenal resource because you can look at job descriptions, and develop an idea about the skills you require. You’ll so be able to look over the profiles of professionals that are employed in your profession. Check your Laurier emails and look out for networking events being held on campus. Speak with people and develop knowledge about companies that you would be interested in working for. The time is now.

If nobody has mentioned this to you, I’ll be the first. The competition is ferocious, and life will not be the same after your studies. You will really need to make an effort to land a job. You may find employment from searching job listings but this shouldn’t be your only method. It is unfortunate to realize that not all students will find the job they want. However, you don’t have to be one of them. Get out there and network today. Make your parents proud.