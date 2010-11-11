Netflix is an online streaming service carries a large variety of TV shows, documentaries, and other forms of visual media. This year will be exciting for people who use this service due to the numerous shows being released, thus, here is a list of shows coming out this year.

DreamWorks Dragons: Friday, Feb. 17 – DreamWorks Dragons is a spinoff of the movie How To Train Your Dragon (2010), with the TV series that came out in 2012. The show is about Hiccup, a dragon trainer, and his dragon Toothless. Hiccup and his team of dragon trainers have a special bond with each other, as well as with their own dragons. In this upcoming fourth season, Hiccup and his team face new challenges. Voice actors include Jay Baruchel from This Is The End and America Ferrera from Ugly Betty.

Iron Fist: Friday, Mar. 17 – Marvel’s superhero, Daniel Rand, also known as the Iron Fist, is a New Yorker that saved the ruler of a mystical city, K’un-L’un. He is a master of the martial arts who has healing as well as telepathic powers. The first Marvel comic of the Iron Fist first came out in 2006 and is making its Netflix debut when it airs on March 17.

Bill Nye Saves the World: Friday, Apr. 17 – Bill Nye was a childhood favourite in classrooms. He is a well-known scientist as well as chemical engineer, most prominently known for his 90’s TV show Bill Nye the Science Guy. His upcoming show will star guests that will tackle myths and pseudoscience from a scientific angle.

Orange Is The New Black: Friday, June 9 – Orange Is The New Black is far from a new show, but a fifth season will be released on Netflix this coming June. OITNB is about Piper Chapman, a public relations executive who was arrested for her association with a drug dealer years before her arrest. The show depicts the colourful array of friends and enemies she makes in Litchfield Penitentiary.

Stranger Things: Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Stranger Things was perhaps one of the most talked about shows of 2016, starring Winona Ryder (Joyce) as well as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven). The science fiction show is set in the mid 1980s and deals with realms unknown to men. With this new season premiering on Halloween, Will is surely trying to recover from the dimension of Upside Down, while others mourn over their supposed lost ones. Of course, like the very first season, otherworldly creatures are featured