Sports are always a fun way to stay active and meet new people, but what if I told you that sports could improve your sex life as well? Studies have shown that exercise in general improves your sex drive, but keep in mind there are some sports and forms of exercise that are better for your sex life than others, depending on your skills, needs and abilities. Read on to find out the top sports or activities to do if you are looking to spice up your sex life this Valentine’s Day.

Cross-Country

Everyone knows that running can be great for the mind and heart. Running improves your circulation and blood flow, which in turn can make you more easily turned on. Women become more sensitive to touch and men will have an easier time getting an erection. Both genders have also reported having better orgasms when their circulation is improved. Running can also help to relieve stress, which will get you in the mood more often. Fortunately, Laurier Brantford has a varsity boys and girls cross country team, so if you’re looking to run more, you are in luck.

Soccer

Similar to cross country, soccer involves a lot of running, which increases blood flow. However, studies have shown that testosterone levels increase dramatically when playing soccer. Some of this is due to the fact that most soccer games are played outdoors, where vitamin D helps to increase testosterone levels. There is also a competitive side to soccer, which can also lead to higher testosterone levels in men. Running plus being outside and engaging in a competitive sport results in a higher sex drive.

Yoga

There are many benefits to yoga, which in turn can improve your sex life. The most obvious is flexibility. If you are someone who isn’t very flexible then doing yoga is a great way to help with this, and we all know that great flexibility can lead to better sex. Yoga can also help you get creative with your sex positions and help you master them. There are tons of yoga poses that can be used in the bedroom to spice up your sex life. Another thing that yoga is proven to help with is mental health. After taking some time to relax, stretch and clear your mind, you’ll find yourself in a much better mood. Yoga is known to help with depression and anxiety, which can be causes for a low sex drive.

Pilates

Pilates exercises are a great way to strengthen your body and increase stamina. When doing Pilates, you learn muscle control as the exercises are more focused on control rather than speed. This helps in the bedroom by allowing for a longer, more intimate experience. Pilates is also a great way to lose weight and tone muscle, which can help improve self-confidence. Feeling sexy is a huge factor in good sex. If you don’t love your body, then there may be hesitation when it comes to having sex. Pilates promotes a healthy body image, which in turn promotes a healthy sex life.

A Sport That You Love

If none of these sports or activities are right for you, then any sport that you enjoy works well too. Exercise in general increases blood flow and testosterone levels, and improves mental health and body image, all of which lead to a better sex life. The trick is to find a sport or active activity that you enjoy so that you keep going back to it. Doing anything one time will not help much: you have to keep at it and establish a routine. This is much easier to do when you are doing something that you enjoy. This will in turn increase your sex drive, allowing you to have sex more often, and let’s be honest: love is important.