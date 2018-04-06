On Fri. March 23, the Human and Social Sciences Association (HASSA) and the Faculty of Liberal Arts Student Society (FLASS) held their 3rd annual gala in Market Square. The gala was held from 6:30pm-10:30 pm and tickets were free for all students.

HASSA is the student-run association which represents the programs of criminology, game design and development, health studies, leadership, policing, and sociology while FLASS covers a wide variety of programs, from traditional arts disciplines like English and history, to new and interdisciplinary fields of study, like user experience design and labour studies and career development.

“We put on this gala each year to give students a chance to get dressed up, socialize with their peers, and take a break from their hard work at this busy time of year,” said Lindsay MacDonald, president of FLASS. The HASSA/FLASS gala is a good opportunity for students in different programs to mingle.

The president of HASSA, Joshua Rabe, said, “since the first year hosting this event, we have received good feedback and attendance from the students which quickly turned the HASSA/FLASS Gala into an annual tradition.” This year, between 100 and 200 students were expected to attend.

After the first gala in 2016, HASSA and FLASS received such positive feedback from students that they decided to keep it running for the following two years. This year’s theme was “under the stars.”

The Healthy Rabbit and Burrito Brothers catered the event, providing students with a taco bar and wraps as a vegan option.

A photo booth and a photographer were provided so students could get pictures taken with their friends. Music played throughout the night and students were welcome to dance as well. The night drew to a close with some performances by several talented Laurier students.

FLASS is currently hiring an executive team for the upcoming school year. All students under the faculty of liberal arts are welcome to apply. They are currently hiring a vice-president, director of student outreach, director of events and finance, director of communication, and director of creativity and marketing. For more information on how to apply, email FLASS President, Lindsay MacDonald at macd4050@mylaurier.ca. Applications are due by April 3rd.