What y’all will need:

– jar of peanut butter – $2.50

– toast bread – $2.00

– Bananas – $2.00

– Brown Sugar – $1.50

– Honey – $1.00

What y’all will do

– put two pieces of toast in the toaster and cook until golden brown

– apply a very thick layer of peanut butter to toast

– thinly slice 1 whole banana into medallions and place medallions on the peanut butter

– sprinkle brown sugar on top of bananas

– drizzle honey on top of the mix