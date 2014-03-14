What y’all will need:
– jar of peanut butter – $2.50
– toast bread – $2.00
– Bananas – $2.00
– Brown Sugar – $1.50
– Honey – $1.00
What y’all will do
– put two pieces of toast in the toaster and cook until golden brown
– apply a very thick layer of peanut butter to toast
– thinly slice 1 whole banana into medallions and place medallions on the peanut butter
– sprinkle brown sugar on top of bananas
– drizzle honey on top of the mix
Latest posts by Ben Cooke (see all)
- Enjoy Student Cooking: Irish Famine - December 8, 2016
- Enjoy student cooking: The Lazy Elvis - December 1, 2016
- R E M E M B E R - November 16, 2016