Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor

A cup of coffee.

You’ve been gone for too long

Left me listening to love songs

Wishing my heart wasn’t aching

Breaking

Slowly

Piece by piece

Wishing we were under the sheets

It was just yesterday

Laying together under the night sky

Believing we could fly

Masters of the universe

But then we dispersed

All that remains

Are bittersweet memories

With you calling someone else hunny

Yesterday will never come again

You’ve been gone for too long

Left me listening to love songs

Day dreaming

Tears streaming

There used to be meaning

You and I

Now all I do is cry

You’ve been gone for too long

Left me listening to love songs

You’ll never return

Our love was destined to crumble & burn

But it was a valuable lesson to learn

You’ve been gone for too long

Left me listening to love songs

But

Today…

I’ll make a cup of coffee

AND

Get out of bed

This poem was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.