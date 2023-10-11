Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor
A cup of coffee.
You’ve been gone for too long
Left me listening to love songs
Wishing my heart wasn’t aching
Breaking
Slowly
Piece by piece
Wishing we were under the sheets
It was just yesterday
Laying together under the night sky
Believing we could fly
Masters of the universe
But then we dispersed
All that remains
Are bittersweet memories
With you calling someone else hunny
Yesterday will never come again
You’ve been gone for too long
Left me listening to love songs
Day dreaming
Tears streaming
There used to be meaning
You and I
Now all I do is cry
You’ve been gone for too long
Left me listening to love songs
You’ll never return
Our love was destined to crumble & burn
But it was a valuable lesson to learn
You’ve been gone for too long
Left me listening to love songs
But
Today…
I’ll make a cup of coffee
AND
Get out of bed
This poem was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.