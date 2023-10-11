Cup of Coffee

Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor
A cup of coffee.

You’ve been gone for too long  
Left me listening to love songs  
Wishing my heart wasn’t aching  
Breaking  
Slowly  
Piece by piece  
Wishing we were under the sheets  
It was just yesterday  
Laying together under the night sky  
Believing we could fly  
Masters of the universe  
But then we dispersed  
All that remains  
Are bittersweet memories  
With you calling someone else hunny 
Yesterday will never come again  
You’ve been gone for too long  
Left me listening to love songs  
Day dreaming  
Tears streaming  
There used to be meaning  
You and I  
Now all I do is cry  
You’ve been gone for too long 
Left me listening to love songs  
You’ll never return  
Our love was destined to crumble & burn 
But it was a valuable lesson to learn  
You’ve been gone for too long  
Left me listening to love songs  
But  
Today…  
I’ll make a cup of coffee 
AND 
Get out of bed 

This poem was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.

