An empty room.
I loved them
From the time they said “hi”
But they never loved me back
I thought it would be okay
Cause eventually they would love me
See me
Hear me
But reality hits
I am Queen of Sorrow, Queen of Pain
Queen of never returned love
The one that finds the ones that are done, finished and through
The ones that love me and leave me
I would metaphorically crawl on my hands and knees for them
Because I can’t survive without them
I am wishing for the clock to go back
Take me back to the past
Cause I’d do anything, change everything, be anyone
Just for someone to last
For someone to love me
Cause I know, I know I’m hard to love
I am not perfect or beautiful like the girls in magazines
I am not the healthy one
I am like tar that sticks to your lungs and suffocates you
I need them more than air
All I want and nothing more
Is someone to love me
Like how I love them
