Olga Steblyk / Sputnik Photography

An empty room.

I loved them

From the time they said “hi”

But they never loved me back

I thought it would be okay

Cause eventually they would love me

See me

Hear me

But reality hits

I am Queen of Sorrow, Queen of Pain

Queen of never returned love

The one that finds the ones that are done, finished and through

The ones that love me and leave me

I would metaphorically crawl on my hands and knees for them

Because I can’t survive without them

I am wishing for the clock to go back

Take me back to the past

Cause I’d do anything, change everything, be anyone

Just for someone to last

For someone to love me

Cause I know, I know I’m hard to love

I am not perfect or beautiful like the girls in magazines

I am not the healthy one

I am like tar that sticks to your lungs and suffocates you

I need them more than air

All I want and nothing more

Is someone to love me

Like how I love them

This poem was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.