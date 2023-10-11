Essential fall reads

Contributed Photo / LB Book Club

If you’re looking for the perfect books to get you in the fall mood, whether it be cozy or spooky, keep reading to hear Wilfrid Laurier University Brantford’s Book It Up book recommendations for just that.

The first book you should be adding to your cart is Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney. This book follows Daisy Darker, as she and her family meet at her Nana’s secluded house on an island for her 80th birthday. When the clock strikes midnight, Nana dies and an hour later another family member meets the same fate. The family, trapped by the tide, has only eight hours to see who’s killing the family one by one.

If that book is not your style, then Funny Feelings by Tarah Dewitt might be the book for you. This book follows Farley, a stand-up comedian who has pushed aside her feelings for her best friend Meyer who also happens to be her boss. Meyer, despite being a busy single dad, would do anything to help Farley achieve her dreams. So, when an opportunity for Farley’s dream job comes up, they find themselves in a fake relationship that does not feel so fake. This book will most definitely do the job to give you those cozy vibes.

Lastly, if you are looking for a book that will mislead you and take you down a road of paranoia and discomfort then you must pick up The Secret History by Donna Tartt. This book, narrated by Richard Papen, as he is accepted into an elite New England college. He falls into a group of clever misfit students that are studying ancient Greek under the supervision of a mysterious professor. They uncover a way of thinking and living that is in contrast to the way of others around them. Eventually, boundaries are pushed and morality slips, leading to unpreventable evil. This dark academia book will definitely give you the fall vibes making it the perfect book to read this October.

Be sure to pull out your phone and add these books to your fall reading list. Remember to always check the trigger warnings before reading a book!

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.