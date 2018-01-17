Ryley Fletcher-Brantford

I am a 5th year Concurrent Education student seeking election for the role of President & CEO of the Students’ Union because I believe in creating the best student experience for all students.

My platform is categorized into 5 pillars: Student Experience, Accessibility, Safety & Wellness, External Relations and Looking Forward. If elected, I plan to focus on giving students their voice, offer more opportunities for students to get involved, and improve the support and resources for the operations of the Students’ Union in order to improve programming and services to students.

I have gained a lot of experience from my time at Laurier. From being an Orientation Week Volunteer to being a Don to my several positions within the Students’ Union, I want to use my experience in order to serve the community that has given me so much over the years.

It’s time to Make Fletch Happen.

makefletchhappen.ca

Idris Omar Hassan- Brantford

Efficiency, Effectiveness, and a Positive Change are what I will be striving for when I become the President and CEO of the Wilfrid Laurier University’s Student Union. My goal as your future President and CEO is to ensure that all your needs and concerns as undergraduate students are addressed with efficiency and effectiveness. My experience with an institutional and non-for-profit board of directors, involvement with the Student Union, and life experience are all assets for me to accomplish our goals. I have spoken to students, both domestic and international about the experiences they have had on campus and know how to ensure their voices are heard. This goal will achieve by opening communication between student, professors, and staff members. My goal is to not only make the Student Union better but to make sure that you are included in the decision-making process. WE STAND WITH IDRIS.

Tarique Plummer- Waterloo

As a 2018/2019 SU Presidential Candidate, my platform is built on community cohesion & helping others. If elected, under my presidency, I will focus on assisting the Laurier cohort for present and future generations of students through a series of tangible initiatives:

1. An integrated Wellness Centre- Expanding the building for students to improve their physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health.

2. Laurier App- a centralized information hub with real time updates about club events, meetings, and executive positions.

3. A diversity & inclusion program for members of the following diversified groups: international students, persons with disabilities, visible minorities, LGBTQIA and indigenous peoples.

4. Modeled after Make A Wish Foundation, the SU Successful Students Application will be Laurier’s very own! My agenda continues with a focus on study spaces, Brantford Wilf’s, scholarships, Greek-Life re-integration etc.

See the full platform at www.ahelpinghandwithtarique.com

Tarique Plummer, a helping hand.

Ali Saghari- Waterloo

“empower to achieve”

My slogan is a quote from the Students’ Union strategic plan. It encompasses exactly the

purpose of the union for me. I believe the union can empower students by fostering

relationships and reducing obstacles for growth.

Transparency is the key for developing a strong relationship with students. I’d recommend

initiatives such as monthly town hall meetings run by the president. Internally, if elected, I will

ensure clear communication of goals within the union and that our volunteers are given every

chance to develop their talents and work on exciting projects.

There are obstacles for growth we can work on immediately. Greater efforts in developing

programs for free academic materials, i.e text books, should be a priority. Another obstacle is

the outdated reimbursement process which I hope to update in order to reduce waste of

resources.

Learn more about me and my platform at empower2achieve.net