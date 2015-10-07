Latest posts by Claudia Marmol (see all)
With the inauguration blues that have been rolling around, we can find solace in the treasures that await us for the rest 2017. Here are the top 10 anticipated albums of 2017:
1) Schoolboy Q
- 2016 was a successful year for Schoolboy Q with the release of Blank Face, which earned a Grammy nomination. In December 2016 he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “BLANKFACE TOUR IS OVER…. new album 2017 fuck a break I’m already ready.” We’re ready too.
- Release date: TBD
2)LCD Soundsystem
- This release may come as a surprise to some, as LCD Soundsystem announced their split back in 2011. However, in early 2016 that the band announced their reunion with a new album in the works.
- Release Date: Late summer 2017
3)Mac DeMarco
- The Vancouverite announced the completion of his new album on Dec. 27, 2016 via Instagram with a video of him popping a bottle of champagne. A celebration amongst his fans is in order as well as Mac never fails to deliver great tunes.
- Release Date: TBD
4)Gorillaz
- On Jan. 19, 2016, Gorillaz dropped their first song in six years called “Hallelujah Money” featuring Benjamin Clementine and yes, this song is a direct political statement to the inauguration of Donald Trump and recent politics in general. Talk about a comeback.
- Release Date: TBD
5)Drake
- A few singles were released late 2016. Can these be a precursor to the anticipated 2017 album? Are we ready to once again have catchy melodies like “One Dance” stuck in our heads all summer? Yes, yes we are.
- Release Date: TBD
6)Beck
- Morning Phase was released back in 2010 with a very melancholic yet empowering sound. A recent single called “WOW” broke Beck’s previous standard of mellow with an upbeat tune. However, Beck is always changing his sound. The contrast from Odelay and Morning Phase is huge. Who knows what this new album will offer but we are excited.
- Release Date: TBD
7)Lorde
- It’s been a while since fans have heard any new material from the 20-year-old New Zealander. It’s been in the news that her second album is not yet done, however it is in its final stages of completion.
- Release Date: TBD
8)Vampire Weekend
- Frontman Ezra Koenig announced that the album will feature its original members as well as some fresh faces. This opens up a world for a hybrid of new sounds while still keeping to those fantastic Vampire Weekend roots.
- Release Date: Mid 2017
9)Arcade Fire
- Every album they bring offers such variety and intricacy of sounds and lyrics. The delay of the album can be a result of their current and future touring as they are performing and headlining at many festivals such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Rokslide Festival in Denmark.
- On Jan. 19,, 2017, they released “I Give You Power” featuring Mavis Staples. If this tune is a teaser to the album that will be released later this year. We’re in for a treat.
- Release Date: TBD
10)The XX
- It has been a while since we have heard new material from this band, since 2012, to be exact. The first single released “On Hold” does promise rich vocals and delivers their traditional electronic indie sound.
- Release Date: Jan 13, 2017