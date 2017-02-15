Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19): Team Captain

You are passionate, inspirational and like to be the leader. Your role modelling courage, optimism and enthusiasm helps the entire team believe victories are within reach. Your competitive nature helps keep teammates focused and you’re good at letting the goofball teammates know when enough is enough. Because of your physical aggression, you are likely to be registered in a contact sport such as hockey or soccer. Be careful, as sometimes you can be seen as impatient, short-tempered and too competitive, especially during games. Your jersey number is likely to be one, eight or 17.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20): The Underrated

You are hands down the most committed player on the team. You show up to every practice, game and team social. Likely to have been on the team the longest, you are seen as reliable and dedicated. You know every statistic about the other teams in the league. You hate when veterans leave the team and it takes you a while to warm up to the new group dynamics that rookies bring to the table. Your independence and quiet nature can oftentimes cause you to be overlooked by fellow teammates. However, without your skill, passionate and commitment, the team would not be where it is today. Your jersey number is likely to be two, six, nine, 12 or 24.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Two-Faced Teammate

You are a cheerful, friendly teammate off the court, but as soon as it’s game time you are all business. There’s not a soul on the team who doesn’t like you. You are super fun to go out with and the go-to when the conversation is about pop culture trends and political debates. You find some kind of connection with each player on the team. Everyone finds you easy to get along with, however, when it’s game time they all question whether you really consider them your friends. Your seriousness takes over and you get in the zone. The only talking you do is when you yell at your teammates for messing up. Your jersey number is likely to be five, seven, 14 or 23.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Bitter Benchwarmer

You are loyal to your team and you attend practices regularly, but . . . you still find yourself sitting on the bench for most games. Overthinking this situation causes you to be moody and insecure about your abilities in the sport. Your overdeveloped emotion and sensitivity makes it difficult for you to cope with sitting on the bench every game. You bond with the other benchwarmers by empathizing with each other’s bitterness about being on the sidelines. Your jersey number is likely to be two, three, 15 or 20.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Star Player

You are incredibly talented at and passionate towards what you do. You are always trying new, creative tricks and moves, and often times they work. You have a way of making your talent look effortless. Others look up to you because of your skill. Because of this, you feel confident and enjoy constantly being the centre of attention. You’re not afraid to be a leader. Unfortunately people might occasionally view you as thick headed and cocky. Your jersey number is likely to be one, three, 10 or 19.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Mr./Miss OCD

You foster a strong sense of organization and the team has a love/hate relationship with it. Arranging everyone to make the team picture look flawless is your forte, you have a need for the locker room to always be clean, and you can often be found colour-coding the cones and carefully folding the sweaty pinnies. You like to be in control of your organization and definitely are not quick to let anyone help. Don’t let your dire need for perfection take too much time away from your teammates around you. Your jersey number is likely to be five, 14, 15 or 23.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Peacemaker

You’re in the middle of a play but you accidentally knock down the opposition, so you stop what you’re doing to help them up and apologize, despite your team yelling at you to keep playing. You have a constant hunger for peace and justice. You barely ever argue with the referee and never badmouth the other team. You hate when your teammates try to start a fight with opposing players and there’s nothing you dislike more than when your coach gets heated with the referee. Your jersey number is likely to be four, six, 13, 15 or 24.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Arguer

You’re stubborn, like to be right and need to hear the facts behind a decision. Yes, you are an arguer. And yes, your favourite person to argue with is the referee. Your familiar “But, Ref…” phrase that happens a few times too often during a game is always accompanied by your teammates’ groans and rolled eyes. Complaining to the ref never seems to do you any good, but you just never seem to learn that. You are set in your ways and are even known to argue with your own coach at times. Your jersey number is likely to be eight, 11, 18 or 22.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 23): Happy Benchwarmer

You don’t get playing time, but you care more about being a part of a team than actually playing the game. You are constantly talking in line during drills at practice and you would jump off a bridge for your teammates. You’re too happy and curious about life to care about being on the bench. You love talking to and getting to know your teammates; so much so that your coach has to constantly remind you to pay attention to the game instead of blabbering to your fellow benchwarmers. Your jersey number is likely to be three, seven, nine, 12 or 21.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Goalie

Your incredible sense of independence allows you to be okay with being the lone wolf between the posts. You enjoy the balance of training with the rest of the team and also doing your own goalie drills off to the side. Your seriousness and ability to remain self-driven inspires passion within the rest of the team. You know how to be vocal, manage the team and shout instructions to your players from your goal line. Many do not like your tendency to blame your defenders for the goals scored against you. Try to remember that everyone makes mistakes and some of those mistakes might also be yours. Your jersey number is likely to be four, eight, 13 or 22.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Always Injured

You tear your ACL and then just when you’re able to get your fingertips on the sweet sense of recovery, you crack your wrist and break both your ankles. Nevertheless, you see the world as a place full of possibilities. You remain optimistic about the future, even though you know a concussion is probably waiting for you a couple weeks down the road. There is nothing you hate more than feeling limited and constrained on the bench with ten ice packs wrapped around your legs. Don’t lose sight of hope and you’ll be okay . . . one day. Your jersey number is likely to be four, seven, 11, 22 or 29.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20): Team Mother/Father

You give the rest of your water away to teammates who forgot theirs and you’re always the first to check to make sure a fellow player is okay when they go down with a potential injury. You are selfless and friendly towards everyone. Teammates always come to you when they need wise advice or a Tylenol. They see you as a compassionate, stable person who puts everyone else on the team before yourself. You care about each teammate and always take the time to check in with every one of them and find that connection. Sometimes you forget to focus on yourself and your own happiness, so remember that self-care is important as well. Your jersey number is likely to be three, nine, 12, 15, 18 or 24.