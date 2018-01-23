According to a report released in 2017 by Statistics Canada, youth (aged 15-24) employment rates are slowly rising, but many recent post-secondary graduates will argue that jobs are still hard to come by, despite a fancy degree.

Ad Lounge, a Toronto based recruitment company, is doing their part to unite graduates and potential employees with career opportunities. Hosting their annual Next Gen Dinner Series on March 20th, the goal of the event is to help potential employers recruit applicants.

The Next Gen Dinner Series is a free training, networking and mentorship program offering students a chance to meet with executives within the marketing, digital, advertising, and tech industries. This year executives in attendance will be from IPG Mediabrands, Addictive Mobility, Bridgeable, Isobar, Ruckus, Yellow Pages, and HUGE.

“One thing I love most about Next Gen Dinner Series is witnessing the students land jobs, co-ops or internships with the participating companies,” says Trina Boos, the founder of Ad Lounge and president of Boost Agents.

The opportunity for networking is provided to recent graduates through an application process, through which, if approved, they are invited for an interview. If the interview stage is a success, candidates are accepted into the program. Through the free program, accepted applicants are mentored through a training process – leading to an opportunity to dine with and impress potential company executives.

The application deadline for the program is January 22nd. More information can be found through the under the Events section of the Ad Lounge’s website.