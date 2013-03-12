The Triple P Program, which is the Positive Parenting Program, is now available in Brantford.

The program was originally created by Matt Sanders, who is a professor of clinical psychology from Australia.

To date, the program has helped approximately four million children and their families. It runs in twenty-five different countries and has been translated into 19 different languages.

The Triple P Program has different topics depending on the age of the children. The program focuses on children ranging for newborn to age 16. The program runs for eight weeks, and includes group sessions, consultations with a practitioner, and parent-only sessions.

In Brantford, the program is run through the Brant County Health Unit, St.Leonard’s Community Services, Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services, Family Counselling Centre, Ontario Early Years Centres and other local organizations. The leaders of the Triple P program in Brantford are Ronda Manning, and Janet Kwansah, who is the Triple P practitioner in the Brant County Health Unit.

“[The Triple P program is] a support strategy with the goal to prevent severe behavioural, emotional and developmental problems in children by enhancing the knowledge, skills and confidence of parents,” said Kwansah.

According to Kwansah, “published papers have stated that Triple P is the number one parenting program in the world”.

“Often I hear parents say they have difficulties managing behavioural problems with their children. After Triple P, they have managed to turn things around,” explained Manning. “They have become more comfortable raising their children and the home is actually more livable. Everyone is less stressed.”

The Triple P Program prides itself on not telling it’s participants how to parent. The point of the program is to give parents different tools and ideas for parenting. The parents decide which strategies they want to focus on, and then choose how to implement them.

The program explains that it helps families raise happy, confident kids, manage misbehaviour so everyone in the family enjoys life more, set rules and routines that everyone respects and follows, encourages behaviour parents like, helps parents take care of themselves and gives them the confidence that they’re doing the right thing.