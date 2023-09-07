The fall begins

Karen Savoy / Sputnik Photography

Trees.

The trees have begun changing colour. As Hyuk looks to the sky, the sun beats a little softer now. The flowers turn to fruit and become the gifts of sweetness that fill our tastebuds with wonder.

Fall began, and with it came the bubbling excitement in the pit of Hyuk’s stomach. He had decided to study abroad, and with this came the exciting and nerve-wracking feeling of change.

Change… Hyuk had been rushed to the airport with his whole family, which included his parents and his sleepy younger brother, who tagged along to say goodbye. His mother had been teary-eyed, shoving some last-minute snacks into his mouth before he had to pass through the security lines away from his family. His father brimmed with pride holding his mother’s hand in a sweaty grip.

“Stay safe and call us a lot!” his family cried out as he walked further away.

The first hour on the airplane had been exciting, but it was soon replaced by an immense feeling of homesickness. It went from his gut to his head. He felt a little short of breath. He thought about all the friends and family he wouldn’t be able to visit or the dangers of him getting sick all alone.

He was pulled from his thoughts as the sun filtered in through the airplane window. That’s right; no matter the change, the sun and moon would still be there. The clouds cleared and showed him the visage of the seas and soon the country and city he was about to call home.

He stepped off and immediately could taste the difference in the air. It was drier than he knew, but it was fresh and vibrant. He had finally reached Canada, the home to the red and white, the beaver memorabilia, the diverse people, and the Tim Hortons coffee. This was the land of some of the most famous musicians like Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Drake, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.

Hyuk made his way to Brantford, the Telephone City, and finally came face to face with his new school- Wilfrid Laurier University. It was so exhilarating! He looked forward towards his new life, which would lead him through new paths and roads, all filled with experiences he had yet to even imagine.

Life was changing, but that didn’t mean it was a bad change. He brought with him hope. Just like Pandora with the box, Hyuk realized, under all the nerves and negative feelings was hope.

Fall had begun, and the world was changing to bring new excitement and hope.

This story was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 1 on Thursday, Aug. 31.