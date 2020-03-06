Successful annual showcase for the Laurier KAOS Dance Team

PHOTOS BY NATASHA O’NEILL / EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Laurier Brantford’s KAOS dance team shows off their dance moves for the annual showcase.

The sport club holds the showcase every year for friends and family and to fund raise for their competitions. This year the show was coordinated by dancer Selena Alaimo and hosted by student union VP of programming and services, Andre Thames.

Throughout the year dancers have been working on all their dances, including tap, hip hop, jazz and lyrical. The show is a fun way for dancers to engage in expression and for the audience to admire art and performance.

Jordan Cameron, is in her final year of the social work program at Wilfrid Laurier is proud to announce that she has been dancing all her life. When she is on the stage in the midst of movement that when she feels free.

“Dancing is a part of my self care, it is a part of who I’m and how I release stress and express emotions,” she says, “Anyone can do it anywhere, it doesn’t discriminate against an individual’s gender or capabilities.”

This year the team has left their fundraising goal in the dust and had a very successful show.

“I loved the set up this year…this year was way better than previous years,” he said, “ a lot more people showed up this year, way more audience members.” Nicolas DeSilva.

Georgia Gilmore is a first-year criminology student who has been dancing for 14 years. She admits that her confidence has developed since dancing.

Gilmore got into performance at the beginning of the year because it is a great way to make friends, stay busy, learn new things, and have fun. She expresses what she does when she feels discomfort on the stage.

“Trust yourself and if you feel weird you’re probably doing it right,” she said.

The dance team will be travelling across southern Ont. and the greater Toronto area throughout the month of March to three competitions.