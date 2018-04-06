Laurier Brantford and the YMCA have appointed Pat Kitchen as general manager for the new athletics facility that will be opening in Brantford this September.

Kitchen is currently associate director of Athletics and Recreation at Laurier Waterloo.



Up until joining Laurier in 2005, Kitchen worked as the chairperson of Campus Recreation at University of Western Ontario, director of athletics at George Brown College, Ontario branch president for the Lifesaving Society and team manager of the Canadian Lifesaving team.

Not only does Kitchen have leadership experience, but she is also an incredible athlete. She won the individual CIAU (Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Association) title in the 100-metre and 200-metre breaststroke. To this day she continues to compete in masters division triathlons.

The Laurier YMCA is still undergoing construction throughout the spring and summer but the building is expected to open early Fall 2018 in time for the new school year.