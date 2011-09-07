"During my two years with Wilfrid Laurier Student Publications, I’ve met many people, seen many things and fought a few battles. However, one thing has remained consistent through this time; putting out quality journalism. Over the past two years, I’ve had the pleasure of being the Sputnik’s Arts and Culture editor, a member of the Board of Directors and the WLUSP Brantford office assistant. By taking on these rolls, I’ve obtained a firm understanding of WLUSP and have picked up on it’s strengths and weaknesses.

I plan to take these weaknesses and make them our strengths while maintaining consistency in areas in which we already excel.

I have pride in my work and I’m extremely proud of WLUSP and what it has accomplished.

WLUSP is a platform for young journalists aiming to accomplish great things. I can only hope to help them achieve these goals, through strong communication skills, knowledge of journalistic ethics and the experience I have gained from my time at WLUSP.

I am aware that to be able to do this, I must divide my attention equally between both the Brantford and Waterloo campuses. I feel that by efficiently organizing my time with both campuses, all of our publications will continue to put out award winning journalism, while reaching heights that were previously unimaginable."