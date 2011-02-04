Presidential Candidates:
Kanwar Brar - Waterloo
I am a 4th year Political Science student pursuing the position of President & CEO because I believe in enhancing the student experience at Laurier.
My initiatives are focused around five pillars of: Student Experience, Advocacy, Communication, Transparency and Representation. If elected, I’d like to focus on more accessible and inclusive programming for all students, be an advocate for long-term issues such as housing and financial accountability, conduct in-person consultations and represent all students.
I will bring a holistic perspective to this role as I’ve been engaged in everything from programming to advocacy. I have been on the Board of Directors, an O-Week volunteer, a student Senator, an IA for Political Science and a Residence Life Don. I want to combine my past experiences with my vision to enhance the student experience and give back to a school which gave me so much.
More info at: yeswekan.ca
Board of Director Candidates:
Darshil Shah - Waterloo
It has dawned upon me to embark on a glorious journey to integrate myself and my insights within the board of directors of this school and indubitably make student union lit. The well bieng and university experience is of paramount importance to the board of directors and thus students decide to run for board of directors in order to provide their own insight and perspective on how to improve the student experience. Not only to become the university that is ranked highest in student experience but to maintain that well deserved title. Which is precisely why I have decided to run for the board of directors. To make student union even greater than it already is and to provide a fresh and gratifying experience for all students to come through the insight and perspectives I have gained through the 3 years I have spent in this school. If I am/
Tarique Plummer - Waterloo
“Corporate governance is concerned with holding the balance between economic and social goals…” I am Tarique Plummer and I’m seeking my second term as a Director on the WLU Students’ Union (SU) Board. In my estimation, the governance framework of the SU is pivotal to promoting the efficient use of resources and equally to require accountability for the stewardship of those resources.
If re-elected, my intention would be to pursue the role of Chair of the Board and Chief Governance Officer. If successful, I aim to do three crucial things: 1. Provide strong board leadership and good governance 2. Align the interests of the management team with that of students 3. Develop a cohesive and active board.
My experience spans 5 boards while being Vice-Chairman for two. I am deeply involved in the Laurier culture and I aim to translate my experiences and passion in the board atmosphere once again.
Kevin Bonnell - Waterloo
My name is Kevin Bonnell and I am a third-year health science student. Over the last couple of years, my involvement with several different clubs such as Health Science Student Association, Bridging the Gap, Residence life to name, I noticed that a common thread through all the clubs is the passion of Laurier Students, which creates a strong community within clubs but also between clubs. I want to be the link between clubs, students and the Student Union, to further foster student engagement and diversity hence allowing all students to enjoy the Laurier Community as much as I do. I will make sure that voice of the passionate students of Laurier will not go unnoticed while creating a positive environment for student development and allowing students to find their place within our school. I intend to run for vice chairman because I have a passion for university policy hence I/
Emily Rezkalla - Waterloo
My name is Emily Rezkalla and I am committed to advancing good governance at the Board of Directors table by facilitating proactive dialogue and advocacy. My platform focuses on two pillars: informed advocacy and community engagement. As the External Relations VP for the Laurier Law Society Moot Court, it is not only my job, but my passion to instill informed and effective advocacy in students while creating opportunities for growth in the ability to provide legitimate explanations on both sides of an important issue.
As an avid viewer of the board meetings online, a new and engaging way to be informed at Laurier, I believe expanding such community engagement is significant in building transparency and accountability and an outlet for higher voter turnout. If elected, I am confident that my experiences engaging in policy and advocacy in my university career will be a remarkable asset to the board.
Michael Del Bono - Brantford
My name is Michael Del Bono and I’m in my 3rd year studying criminology here at Laurier! I am running for the board of directors so that I can become further engaged in fulfilling and improving upon the strategic direction of The Students’ Union; to provide the best student experience to our membership. As a director of the board, I will always work toward a deeper understanding and representation of the corporate interests of Laurier’s undergraduate students. With fellow directors, I will also establish an efficient and strategic approach to accomplish the goals of the organization, to outline realistic goals for the future, and to demonstrate the numerous benefits which the Students’ Union provides to the Laurier community. On top of this, I intend to have a lasting relationship with the president that is impartial, constructive, and analytical of their organizational performance.
Joseph Small - Waterloo
As your elected representatives, we owe a duty of care to the undergraduate community to address the issues that directly impact us. We must prioritise reaching out to undergrads, extending our outreach for student suggestions, and Addressing Concerns Efficiently.
My name is Joseph Small, 2nd-year Economics and Accounting major, and I want to be your ACE. As Director, I would ensure that the Students’ Union tackles the concerns that undergrads want to see addressed: this primarily includes the lack of study spaces during exams. As newer concerns come along, I’ll strive to ensure that students have a means of offering suggestions to the Student Union.
My experience demonstrates my ability to organise our student society; I’ve been a House Council Finance Director, a payroll clerk, and a professional bookkeeper. With this experience, my no-frills management approach, and dedication to the Laurier community, I’m confident that we can ACE this election!
Klaudia Wojtanowski - Waterloo
My name is Klaudia Wojtanowski and I am a second year business student aspiring to minor in both Political Science and French. Currently I am a Residence Life Don working to provide a positive and empowering environment for first year students at Laurier. I would like to earn the position on the Board of Directors so that I could represent and advocate not only for first year students but the entire undergraduate population on both the Waterloo and Brantford campuses. I would strive to ensure that the Students’ Union acts in the best interest of students by promoting a safe, inclusive and accessible experience both academically and socially. It would be an honour to represent the voice of undergraduate students as the Students’ Union continues to grow and strive for the ultimate student experience.
Zemar Hakim - Waterloo
Energy, enthusiasm and excellence. These are all words that describe me, Zemar Hakim, as a student, friend and candidate. I am a passionate second year economics student seeking your vote to be a member on the Students’ Union Board of Directors. In my first year I was a member of Willison Hall’s House Council and was on the Laurier Pre-Law Society’s Special Council. This year I enjoyed a wonderful first week of school as an Orientation Week Icebreaker and am currently serving as the Pre-Law Society’s Director of External Affairs. My platform is singular and appreciates the Union as a conglomerate of every student, not only those that are already engaged. Thus my focus next year is to take an active role within relative committees to amplify connection with all students. If you share the dream of a truly connected and informed Students’ Union vote Hakim the Dream.
Ilana Roitman
My name is Ilana Roitman and I am a BBA student seeking election to the Board of Directors. Inclusive culture at Laurier is what makes me proud to be a golden hawk and what encourages me to give back to the community. I am an executive member of both arts and business faculty clubs, in addition to Waterloo based charities. On the Lazaridis Students’ Society, I work to ensure a high quality of student life.
These clubs and associations that I am a part of truly embody the Laurier spirit. I want every student to have the opportunity to involve themselves with the community and have their voices heard. To facilitate this growth, I plan to work directly with students to encourage accountability, advocacy, and equal representation. It will be my mission to act as your liaison, voicing your concerns, and acting on your feedback. Let’s make this year great!
Muhammad Talha Naeem - Brantford
Laurier has an amazing student body. Student’s Union provides incredible opportunities for students to get involved and gain valuable experiences. I am running for the position of Board of Directors at Students’ Union to contribute in expanding creative ideas and solutions for popular student concerns. My aim will be to build upon the existing legacy and work on the issues of student integration, multi-campus student communication, diversity and equity, and internationalizing the campus approach, in terms of making it a comfortable home for the international students.
As an international student at Laurier, I had an amazing experience. I feel now it’s the time for me to come forward and share the positive experience that I have lived, with my fellow Golden Hawks, #StayGolden.
Idris Omar Hassan - Brantford
Wilfrid Laurier University- Students Life
The student life is sometimes complicated and can be hard to follow and that is why I am planning to
Open all lines of communications between students, faculties and students Union to ensure that every student is successful in his/her education.
Listen to your questions seriously so that we can do our best to solve your concerns in a timely manner.
Ensure that all students are aware of all services and programs that student union offers.
Academics and professionalism
We all come to Wilfrid Laurier University for its academics and professionalism. However, we all know that there are always a room for improvement and my plan is to work with students and faculties and increase our communications to ensure that
Your Academic concerns are solved
All professors and TAs should communicate effectivity with students in a timely/
Moumita Paul - Waterloo
As a potential candidate for the Board of Directors for the Wilfrid Laurier Students' Union, I believe that I will bring about positive change to serve the entire student body of Laurier. I have been a previous member of the Union as a Clubs Communications Executive, where I managed the religious and cultural clubs on campus. This gave me much insight into the inner workings of the Union, and allowed me to develop my skills as an organized leader and liaison. Similarly, I am currently a Students' Rights Advisory Committee Executive. I am not only a valuable resource to students in various student and tenant rights issues, but also a vital team member who works to advertise the SRAC committee's goals to students. As a member of the board, I believe I will be able to use my strong leadership skills to be a crucial voice on behalf of Laurier.
Ricky Liu - Waterloo
For the past year I have been involved on a volunteer exchange to Taiwan where I taught English to 2000 elementary students, been a Roulette Dealer at the CNE Casino undergoing transactions up to $4000 per minute, and lastly a Digital Marketing Specialist for AIESEC Canada.
If elected as Board of Director, I want to help all students strive in Laurier. I want bring more networking events to help students not in our Co-op program to find desired jobs. I want to build a positive environment for the diversities in our campus and lastly, I will make sure that your voices will be heard. Each decision by the Student Union will be consider with the best interest of our community. We are a family and I want to be that pillar to hold our home together.
I’m not just a student, I’m a Laurier Golden-hawk.
Dana Toameh - Waterloo
My name is Dana Toameh and I am running for a seat on the Wilfrid Laurier University’s Students’ Union Board of Directors.
It is my understanding that the Students’ Union Board is the highest moral authority of the organization and thus has the major responsibility of mitigating risk and ensuring accountability. I have been greatly involved in the Laurier fabric through being president of the Pre-med Society and Eye to Eye, Vice-President of Finance of FOSSA, the university senate, Board of Governors and the residence department.
I have a strong in finance and I’m hoping that if elected, I can utilize my fiscal eye to the benefit of the board and provide solid student representation.
Anthony Zambito – Waterloo
Hi there. My name is Anthony Zambito, and I’m a 5th year student at Laurier’s Waterloo Campus. This January, I’ve decided to campaign to serve as a member of the Students’ Union Board of Directors. The election, taking place on the 25th of this month, will decide who the next wave of Laurier’s student representatives will be. In writing this platform, I solemnly ask for readers to consider me as a candidate worthy of their vote.
Being a board member of Laurier’s Student Union is not an easy task. Based on what I’ve seen over the past year, being a member of the board entails two major responsibilities. The first responsibility that a director needs to fulfill is that of a student representative. It is my honest opinion that a competent director must be an advocate for student issues both in the boardroom and in the public sphere. In the/
Board of Governors:
Darshil Shah (acclaimed)
A seat on the Board of Governors should be reserved for someone who understands fiscal management and will strive to deliver the expectations of the undergraduate community. A Governor’s primary goal should be to Address Concerns Efficiently. As a foreign student in Canada, I know the importance of hard work and connections; I’m confident these values have helped me meet these expectations.
Through my work with Hawkapella, the Laurier Debating Society, and the Golden Speakers Club (to name a few commitments), I’ve developed a broad network of connections among the various departments; this network makes me capable of representing our diverse student body.
When it comes to fiscal management, experience is key; my work as a former House Council finance director, payroll clerk, and bookkeeper has given me hands-on preparation for the role of Governor. With these experiences, I’m certain I’ll be the ACE that the Board of Governors needs.
Senate:
Romasia Hussain– Waterloo (acclaimed)
University encapsulates a wide range of emotions; however stress takes precedence over them all. Being a third year health science student, I am aware of the stress that comes with maintaining high grades, being involved in extracurricular activities, having a job and so on. If I am elected as a student senator, I want to use this opportunity to be the voice of the Laurier students. I want to advocate for the needs of the student body concerning the academic operation of the university. Currently, I am the coordinator for the Student Rights Advisory Committee. My role as a coordinator is to empower students to act as their own advocates; this is achieved by providing them with information to help them with academic appeals and petitions and landlord tenant issues. If I am elected I will use my experience in advocacy and promote an academic experience that is high quality.
Brenawen Elangeswaran (acclaimed)
Hi, my name is Brenawen Elangeswaran, I am a third year Health Sciences student passionate about various different things, one very notable being the voices of students. I am running for the position of Senate in this election process and will strive to convince you that I am worth casting your vote for! I feel as though not many students know the inner workings of ‘the Senate’ or the processes that are put into academic curriculums, which is an issue. I am a highly motivated individual that will strive to promote transparency between the student body, the Students’ Union and University affairs and take any necessary action to ensure that all students are fully satisfied with their learning environment and resources provided, to ensure success. My main goal as student Senate would be to make sure you have the best student experience imaginable!... a vote for ‘Bren’ means you can!
