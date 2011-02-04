I am a 4th year Political Science student pursuing the position of President & CEO because I believe in enhancing the student experience at Laurier.

My initiatives are focused around five pillars of: Student Experience, Advocacy, Communication, Transparency and Representation. If elected, I’d like to focus on more accessible and inclusive programming for all students, be an advocate for long-term issues such as housing and financial accountability, conduct in-person consultations and represent all students.

I will bring a holistic perspective to this role as I’ve been engaged in everything from programming to advocacy. I have been on the Board of Directors, an O-Week volunteer, a student Senator, an IA for Political Science and a Residence Life Don. I want to combine my past experiences with my vision to enhance the student experience and give back to a school which gave me so much.

More info at: yeswekan.ca