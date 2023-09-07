Laurier’s Brantford campus building and spaces

Our campus buildings have been carefully crafted to be a safe space for all Laurier Brantford students. Seeing these buildings as we come back on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year reminds us of the great opportunities created for us to learn, work and experience various aspects of life within the loving Brantford community.

Each space on Laurier’s Brantford campus was intentionally designed to create a welcoming environment for community and relationship building. Whether it’s chatting with friends, studying or playing some games, each space on our campus screams the importance of ensuring each student makes the most out of their Laurier experience.