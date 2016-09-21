The beginning of the new school year is here and so is a fresh season of athletics and recreation. Whether you’re sporty, a gym junkie, or simply enjoy the social aspect of being a part of a club or team, Laurier Brantford Athletics and Recreation has something for everyone. Check out the opportunities that are offered here on campus.  

Varsity 

This will be the second year of varsity sports at Laurier Brantford. Our campus is excited about having our very own co-ed cross country team and men’s indoor soccer squad. After a successful first season for both teams, Laurier Brantford will continue to compete against other university and college teams in the OCAA. 

Tryouts for soccer are still to be determined, but cross country begins right away on September 8th at 5:00 PM. Those interested in trying out should meet in the courtyard between Wilkes Gym and the Research and Academic Centre – East.  

Extramural’s 

Those wishing to compete at a competitive level in weekend tournaments against other colleges and universities should consider joining one of our extramural teams. Practices are also held throughout the year for each team. The tryout schedules are listed below: 

 

Intramural’s  

Athletes can register online at the Laurier Athletics website as either a team or a free agent. Prices vary depending on the sport. Sports offered are: 

  • co-ed volleyball 
  • 3 vs. 3 basketball 
  • co-ed indoor soccer 
  • co-ed ice hockey 
  • co-ed dodgeball 
  • open badminton (singles) 

Sports Clubs 

Laurier Brantford offers five sports clubs: Cheerleading, Powderpuff Football, Figure Skating, KAOS Dance Team and Run Laurier. While keeping a relaxed atmosphere, all teams except Run Laurier give athletes the option to compete in games and competitions against other schools. Students involved with Run Laurier meet up and go for group runs around the Brantford area. 

Fitness Classes 

 Laurier Brantford runs 48 fitness classes each week during the Fall semester. The best part is that all classes are free to Laurier students. Just bring your One Card, water bottle and motivation! 

 

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 
Cyclefit 

6:30 – 7:15 AM 

YMCA 

 Cyclefit 

6:30 – 7:15 AM 

YMCA 

 Cyclefit 

6:30 AM – 7:15 AM 

YMCA 

RevFit 

8:45 – 10:00 AM 

YMCA 

HIIT 

9:30 – 10:30 AM 

YMCA 

20-20-20 

9:30 – 10:30 AM
YMCA 

Revfit 

9:30 – 10:30 AM 

YMCA 

Rock Bottom 

9:30 – 10:30 AM 

YMCA 

Pilates 

9:30 – 10:30 AM 

YMCA 

Yoga 

10:30 – 11:30 AM 

YMCA 

Bootcamp 

10:00– 11:00 AM 

Wilkes 

Yoga 

10:35 – 11:35 

YMCA 

Sculpt & Sweat 

10:15 – 11:00 AM 

Wilkes 

Bootylicious 

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM 

Wilkes 

  
BodyFit 

12:15 – 1:00 PM 

YMCA 

Ab Attack 

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Core Strength 

12:15 – 1:00 PM 

YMCA 

Cyclefit 

12:15 – 1:00 PM 

YMCA 

Core Strength 

12:15 – 1:00 PM 

YMCA 

 
Yoga 

12:15– 1:00 PM 

Wilkes 

HIIT 

12:15 – 1:00 PM 

YMCA 

 BodyFlex 

1:15 – 2:00 PM 

YMCA 

  
Circuit Madness 

1:30 – 2:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Sculpt & Sweat 

1:15 – 2:00 PM 

YMCA 

Bootylicious 

1:30 – 2:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Ab Attack 

1:30 – 2:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Circuit Madness 

1:30 – 2:30 PM 

Wilkes 

 
Conditioning and Core 

4:30 – 5:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Stretch & Technique 

1:30 – 2:30  

Wilkes 

Strength & Conditioning 

4:30 – 5:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Yoga 

4:30 – 5:30 PM 

Wilkes 

Bootcamp 

4:30 – 5:30 PM 

Wilkes 

 
HIIT 

4:30– 5:30 PM 

YMCA 

Battle Ropes Bootcamp 

4:30 – 5:30 PM  

Wilkes 

    
Zumba 

6:15– 7:00 PM 

YMCA 

Cyclefit 

5:15 – 6:15 PM 

YMCA 

RevFit 

5:15 – 6:15 PM
YMCA 

BodyFit 

5:15 – 6:15 PM
YMCA 

  
Yoga 

6:30– 7:30 PM 

YMCA 

Core Strength 

6:30 – 7:30 PM 

YMCA 

Yoga 

6:30 – 7:30 PM 

YMCA 

Yoga 

6:30 – 7:30 PM 

YMCA 

  
Zumba 

7:00– 7:45 PM 

Wilkes 

Yoga 

7:00 – 7:45 PM 

Wilkes 

TRX Tabata 

7:00 – 7:45 PM 

Wilkes 

Zumba 

7:00 – 7:45 PM 

Wilkes 

  
 Yoga 

7:30 – 8:30 PM 

YMCA 

Beginner Hip Hop 

8:00 – 9:00 PM 

YMCA 

   

 

 

Jessa Braun

Latest posts by Jessa Braun (see all)