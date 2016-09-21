The beginning of the new school year is here and so is a fresh season of athletics and recreation. Whether you’re sporty, a gym junkie, or simply enjoy the social aspect of being a part of a club or team, Laurier Brantford Athletics and Recreation has something for everyone. Check out the opportunities that are offered here on campus.

Varsity

This will be the second year of varsity sports at Laurier Brantford. Our campus is excited about having our very own co-ed cross country team and men’s indoor soccer squad. After a successful first season for both teams, Laurier Brantford will continue to compete against other university and college teams in the OCAA.

Tryouts for soccer are still to be determined, but cross country begins right away on September 8th at 5:00 PM. Those interested in trying out should meet in the courtyard between Wilkes Gym and the Research and Academic Centre – East.

Extramural’s

Those wishing to compete at a competitive level in weekend tournaments against other colleges and universities should consider joining one of our extramural teams. Practices are also held throughout the year for each team. The tryout schedules are listed below:

Intramural’s

Athletes can register online at the Laurier Athletics website as either a team or a free agent. Prices vary depending on the sport. Sports offered are:

co-ed volleyball

3 vs. 3 basketball

co-ed indoor soccer

co-ed ice hockey

co-ed dodgeball

open badminton (singles)

Sports Clubs

Laurier Brantford offers five sports clubs: Cheerleading, Powderpuff Football, Figure Skating, KAOS Dance Team and Run Laurier. While keeping a relaxed atmosphere, all teams except Run Laurier give athletes the option to compete in games and competitions against other schools. Students involved with Run Laurier meet up and go for group runs around the Brantford area.

Fitness Classes

Laurier Brantford runs 48 fitness classes each week during the Fall semester. The best part is that all classes are free to Laurier students. Just bring your One Card, water bottle and motivation!