You’ve read a horoscope before, right?

Tusharika Tyagi / Infinitum Editor

A few months ago, I downloaded this app that apparently gives your daily horoscope and possible predictions. My friends were really into that kind of stuff at the time, so I thought I’d join in. I’d never heard of this app before, and it didn’t have any ratings on the App Store. It was the first one that came up when I looked for “Horoscopescope”. It gave generic predictions, sometimes being accurate, sometimes not. But as I kept using the app, the projections have started getting more specific. February 9th, 2024: You will run into an old friend today. And I did. A little freaky, but still pretty generic. February 10th, 2024: Talk with your teacher after class. She’ll give you an extension for the assignment. I talked with her. I got my extension. February 11th, 2024: Don’t walk up the right side of the stairs today. I cautiously stuck to the left side that day, watching in shock as my friend walking beside me tripped on an unaccounted for pencil sharpener while heading upstairs. It’s now February 12th. I checked my phone as soon as I woke up to see my horoscope. February 12th, 2024: You are not safe here. Run.

This story was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 8 on Thursday, April 4.