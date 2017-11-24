Laurier Brantford international students come together for a sports night every Friday.

It’s a new program running this year and organized by Laurier International. Every week a Laurier International Peer Mentor (IPM) gives international students the chance to try a new sport.

Basketball, ping-pong or volleyball — lots of sports are offered. On Nov. 10, Bo Sun taught a group of seven students how to play dodgeball.

“International students don’t go home during the weekend, they probably don’t do anything and stay in their residences,” explained IPM Bo Sun.

Once they learned how to play, the students were welcomed to play by themselves.

“It was fun, and I met new people,” said Aravinth Mohan, a first-year international student from California. “Dodgeball is a sport that I play back home so it’s cool that people here know how to play it too.”

During the winter semester, IPM wants to form an international sports team to play intramural sports. The sport nights will, however, still go on for the whole year.

Domestic students are welcome to join international students during sport night.

“All the students are welcome to come and play,” said Sun. “It’s a good opportunity for international students to meet domestic students.”

Megan Kleinert is a third-year domestic student in Society Culture and Environment.

“It’s fun, I like to play sports, but I don’t do it very often,” she said.

Students can join international students at Wilkes Gym from 6 to 8 this Friday to play badminton. No registration is needed.