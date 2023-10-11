Orbiting Love: Cosmic Counsel — October Submission

Karen Savoy / Sputnik Photography

Anonymous Submission: I am in love with my roommate. I know it’s only a week and a half. We are best friends and I have never felt this way for anyone before. The problem? He’s straight. He’s so sweet and kind to everyone, always nice things to say. We have explored our new city together. I just don’t know if I can move past these feelings, but I don’t want to ruin our friendship. I really don’t want my year to start bad. Any recommendations to get over these feelings would be appreciated.

Alexa: This is a sticky situation. We truly feel for you! There are two routes I can see here. Firstly, you could share how you are feeling without any expectations, just to let him know what you are going through. It seems like he is a nice person so he might be compassionate about the situation, politely let you know he isn’t interested and you can both move on with only a slight amount of awkwardness. On the other hand, you could wait it out just a little longer. First year is a roller coaster of meeting new people and the emotions are running a little higher during the first few months, so having feelings like these are completely normal. However you choose to handle it, you would want to avoid just blurting it out or acting on these feelings without his consent. Best of luck to you!

This submission was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 2 on Thursday, Oct. 5.