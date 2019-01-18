Wilfrid Laurier University is introducing a new swim club at the Brantford campus. This club will be open for all swimmers, not just ones with a competitive swimming background.

The purpose of the club is to bring people together and to reach individual goals while getting motivated by the other members. Before this year, Laurier Brantford had no access to a pool, so this is very exciting for Laurier students with a love for swimming.

Nadia Walker, a first year student at Laurier Brantford, had the idea to start up the new club and will be the coach for the club.

“Nadia reached out to me about starting up a Swim Club in November. Her drive and initiative has made this process very easy and we are really excited to make the swim club a success”, said Nick McCready, the Sports Leagues, Clubs and Rental Coordinator for the Laurier Brantford YMCA.

There are a lot of benefits to joining the swim club. Nick mentioned three reasons why Laurier students should consider joining.

One is that it is a great way to meet new people and make new friends who have the same interests as you. This can be hard at times, especially in your first couple years at the university.

The second reason is exercise. Swimming is one the best ways to stay physically active and motivated. Staying active at school is important for students as is it known to reduce stress, improve your sleep, increase energy and improve your mental health.

The third reason students should join this club is if they have a passion for swimming. It is made to bring swimmers of all levels together.

Practices will be held on Tuesday nights from 8:00-9:00 p.m. in the main pool at the Laurier Brantford YMCA.

The swim club will run from Jan. 29th to March 26th. There may also be dry land training as well, but times will be determined by the members depending on their schedule.

This year students will not be competing in swimming competitions. However, if there is interest shown by the members in the 2019 winter semester, then that is something Nick said he would love to look into.

During swim practice, students will work on personal goals they have set with the coach. The goals will vary from person to person and can be anywhere from improving a certain stroke to swimming 200 meters in a specific time. While the goals are personal, the team is there for support and motivation.

If students are interested in joining they must go to the Laurier Brantford YMCA membership desk and speak with a membership associate. The swim club fee is $25 and students must register before Jan. 18th if they want to join.