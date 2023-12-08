Indoor soccer teams prepare to kick off new season

Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor

Post-practice huddle for Laurier Brantford’s indoor soccer team.

With Wilfrid Laurier University’s fall semester reaching its final weeks, Brantford’s indoor soccer team has been amping up the excitement for their first tournament.

Team tryouts wrapped up in late September, and both the men’s and women’s teams have been practicing hard all semester.

“I’m very excited to see how our team is going to continue to develop in these practice sessions,” said Percy Jr. Bonomale, a first-year psychology student.

The indoor soccer season not only gives returning soccer players a chance to continue their previous experiences, but also gives rookie players a chance to join a campus team and grow with the team.

“As a rookie, to be honest, I am already experiencing one of the things I was most excited for, which was to be able to be on the Varsity soccer team,” said Bonomale about his experience so far. “I’m also excited to learn more about the game of soccer… and learn our coach’s vision and how it’ll reflect later in season.”

On the women’s side, the team looks to build off a strong 2022-23 season.

“Through the good and bad, we stick together and push through anything in the way,” said Alyssa Mulgrew, a fourth-year forensic psychology student and a member of the women’s soccer team, when asked about the team. “All of us as a team are working hard to enhance our skills and constantly grow.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams have high hopes and goals for the upcoming season, as said by Mulgrew, who stated one of the biggest goals she has “is to keep working on getting stronger mentally and physically.”

Another goal for the team is “to build chemistry with teammates and keep good mental health,” said Bonomale, who anticipates his first season with the men’s team.

The Laurier Brantford indoor soccer teams look forward to their upcoming tournaments, where the team looks to continue their strong seasons from last year.

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 4 on Thursday, Dec. 7.