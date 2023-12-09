Homecoming in Hawk Dome gymnasium

Contributed Photo / Unsplash

A basketball.

Wilfrid Laurier University Brantford kicked off their homecoming weekend by hosting the second annual Alumni Basketball Game at the LBYMCA on Saturday, Oct.21.

Laurier Brantford’s Extramural Men’s Basketball team hosted their alumni and current students in the Hawk Dome gymnasium for an intense and competitive match-up. Alumni from as far back as 2012 joined together and came out victorious against the current Golden Hawks with a tight score of 62-56.

The Alumni team managed to stay ahead of our Golden Hawks throughout most of the game, as they led the first half at 37-27. Alum Mason Kilevik led the team with 14 points, 2013 journalism alumnus Oje Izirein trailing behind him at 11 points. The Golden Hawks remained competitive throughout the entire game, as Jamie Kirsch and third-year Devayne Afriyie led the team with 10 points each.

The men’s basketball team will face off against University of Toronto-Mississauga on Friday, Nov. 10 at the UTM Athletic Centre.

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 3 on Thursday, Nov. 2.