ingredients

– 1 foot of Italian sausage – $4.50

– 2.5 pounds of yellow fleshed potatoes – $3.50

– garlic – $1.00

– olive oil – $3.50

– dried thyme- $1.00

– chili flakes – $0.50

– salt/pepper – $1.00

– parsley – $1.00

– cherry tomatoes – $1.99

Cooking

– preheat oven to 475 degrees F

– large metal pan add:

– cubed potatoes

– 1-2 inch sausage pieces

– 2 cloves of garlic

– 2.5 tbs of dried thyme

– whole cherry tomatoes

– salt/ pepper to your taste.

– coat in olive oil and stir well with your hands

– cook for an hour and twenty minutes steering every 20 minutes

– once cooked add in chili flakes and fresh chopped parsley