ingredients
– 1 foot of Italian sausage – $4.50
– 2.5 pounds of yellow fleshed potatoes – $3.50
– garlic – $1.00
– olive oil – $3.50
– dried thyme- $1.00
– chili flakes – $0.50
– salt/pepper – $1.00
– parsley – $1.00
– cherry tomatoes – $1.99
Cooking
– preheat oven to 475 degrees F
– large metal pan add:
– cubed potatoes
– 1-2 inch sausage pieces
– 2 cloves of garlic
– 2.5 tbs of dried thyme
– whole cherry tomatoes
– salt/ pepper to your taste.
– coat in olive oil and stir well with your hands
– cook for an hour and twenty minutes steering every 20 minutes
– once cooked add in chili flakes and fresh chopped parsley
