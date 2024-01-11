Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor
Two girls, one leaning on the other.
As I wake up, I look to my left and see the sight of beauty
I stroke her hair tenderly, and the look in her eyes softens
For when she looks at me with those eyes everything else disappears
First thought in the morning, last thought at night, and everything in between
I will love you forever, she speaks aloud for no ears other than mine
She doesn’t know all the things I would do for her; no mind holds those thoughts but mine
She is my lifeline for which there is no adequate replacement
My life is codependent with hers, my feelings hold no value in comparison to hers
She is the reason I continue to breathe, the reason for the circulating air within my body
For without her, I find no reason to continue the motions
For my love is the reason for my existence, my soul tethered to hers with an invisible string
One so strong not even God himself could break, no matters the attempts or trials
One so strong it will still exist in death, and death with my love is a death that does not scare me