Serena Anagbe / Photo Editor

Two girls, one leaning on the other.

As I wake up, I look to my left and see the sight of beauty

I stroke her hair tenderly, and the look in her eyes softens

For when she looks at me with those eyes everything else disappears

First thought in the morning, last thought at night, and everything in between

I will love you forever, she speaks aloud for no ears other than mine

She doesn’t know all the things I would do for her; no mind holds those thoughts but mine

She is my lifeline for which there is no adequate replacement

My life is codependent with hers, my feelings hold no value in comparison to hers

She is the reason I continue to breathe, the reason for the circulating air within my body

For without her, I find no reason to continue the motions

For my love is the reason for my existence, my soul tethered to hers with an invisible string

One so strong not even God himself could break, no matters the attempts or trials

One so strong it will still exist in death, and death with my love is a death that does not scare me