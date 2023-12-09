Cher’s “Christmas” has made its debut

Contributed Photo / Apple Music

Cher’s Christmas album cover.

Cher’s newest contribution to the sound waves is something she has never done before — a Christmas album.

The album entitled “Christmas” released on Oct. 20 with 13 tracks. When first released, the album was 32 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200. Some of the tracks are covers of Christmas classics and others in the album are original songs with Cher’s classic disco spin on the holly jolly tunes.

Notable tunes that will get anyone in the holiday spirit include Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Santa Baby and Please Come Home for Christmas. Cher is not a solo singer on this album. “Christmas” is riddled with featuring artists who add their own styles to this collection.

Stevie Wonder joins Cher on the track What Christmas Means to Me, adding his recognizable synths, sweet blues sounds and vocals. The collaboration does not end there, Darlene Love, singer of 1960s hit He’s a Rebel, harmonizes with Cher on the holiday classic, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

It would not be a Christmas album without a cheeky cameo from the king of Christmas himself, Michael Bublé. The song Cher and Bublé sing together is not a Christmas song, it is a cover of Bublé’s 2005 hit Home. The two voices blending in this song might not be Christmas themed, but it is familiar and comforting, the choice to have it on the album is clearly a good one.

Cyndi Lauper, close friends with Cher, makes an appearance on an original song, Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart. This number is an upbeat girl power tune with the two leading ladies dominating vocals.

An interesting appearance on this album is the rap singer, Tyga, an unexpected but welcome addition to the song, Drop Top Sleigh Ride. Not a traditional Christmas song, however, “traditional” is not a word used to describe Cher or Tyga in their careers, so it seems to fit perfectly.

This album is the first time Cher has released a Christmas album of any kind. Cher can add this album to her impressive 27 studio albums, 10 compilation albums, two soundtracks and three live albums.

This article was originally published in print Volume 23, Issue 4 on Thursday, Dec. 7.