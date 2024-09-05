What you missed: Summertime in downtown Brantford

Summer Events for the Brantford Locals

There are events put on by the city all throughout the year; because students are not on campus for the summer holiday there were several events missed out on.

Saturdays in Brantford are farmer’s market days, a day for local businesses to shine and share their trade. Along with the market on pre-selected Saturdays there was also ‘Trail Mix Live’. Trail Mix brings music from local artists and Branford’s 70km of trails systems together.

Trail Mix live provided market goers with free entertainment and live performances from local artists. Along with the live music there were other types of artists such as chalk artists and caricature artists among others.

The city of Brantford is making it more accessible for people to listen to local artists music. “People that are accessing the trails can scan the QR codes and discover local artists and listen to their music and stuff like that as they are walking along the trails but this was kind of to bridge the gap and fill that live music piece so people can really experience the artists in person,” said Chelsey Tobin, tourism marketing specialist.

Another array of events took place in the heart of the city and middle of campus, Harmony Square. These events were all free to attend; as all events at Harmony square are throughout the year

“This day and age the economy is really tough so the opportunity to have these things for free that’s what we love,” said Jennifer Middleton, special events supervisor for the City of Brantford.

There were events for all ages, at a variety of times and days throughout the entire summer season. According to Middleton some of the most popular events this season were roller skating, movie nights and music night. These were all weekly events for all to attend. The roller skating event gave many people a sense of nostalgia according to Middleton but was also something new and excited first-time roller-skaters. The movies nights were typically family movies but that didn’t stop people of all ages from sitting down with their favourite movie snacks and enjoying a feel-good family classic. For the music lover’s, music nights covered all the genre over the course of the summer such as tribute country songs by True Rodeo.

A highlight for many this summer was Elvis in the Square, in tribute to Elvis Presley. An amazing day of music and the opportunity to see the Harmony squirrel, Harmony Square’s mascot, in an Elvis costume.

A Canada Day Event took place at Lions Park Steven Brown Complex which entailed a day of Canadian music, carnival fun and trinkets to purchase.

“Our community thrives off of being together the happiness that I see when the community come together for these events is something that brings me joy every single year,” said Middleton.

This article was originally published in print Volume 24, Issue 1 on Thursday, August 29.