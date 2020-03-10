We are hiring for the following paid positions:
Photo manager –
Manages volunteers and oversees photo editing and makes sure all photos are done for all articles. Recruits future volunteers and promotes the Sputnik.
Sports Editor-
Has working relationship with Laurier Athletics staff, coaches and players. Get event coverage for all sporting events on and outside of campus. Sends out content list to volunteers, assists with any issues and edits stories and lays out section. Recruits future volunteers and promotes the Sputnik.
News Editor –
Stays on top of newsworthy topics on campus and in Brantford (things that affect students) and has a good sense of what news is. Sends out content list to volunteers, assists with any issues, edits stories and lays out section. Recruits future volunteers and promotes the Sputnik.
Arts & Culture/ opinion –
Finds stories for arts and culture. Works with EIC to approve opinion pieces. Edits and lays out paper. Recruits future volunteers and promotes the Sputnik.
We are also accepting applications for volunteer positions which include writers and photographers. To apply submit an application form from the ‘Get involved’ tab on our website. Successful applicants will be contacted for an interview before the end of March. Any questions about the process, please email eic@thesputnik.ca
Be creative and good luck!