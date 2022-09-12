Photo Contribution by Karen Savoy

Anything is possible, believe in yourself, you can achieve whatever you set your mind to, there is nothing stopping, stopping, stopping, STOPPING——–

Lost transmission. Brace for landing, repeat, brace for landing, WE’RE GOING DOWN! Down into the abyss, crash landing, burning, screaming, dying. Isolated, no one is here, no one is coming for you. You are alone, its overwhelming you. The green reeds darken at the gloomy shade. The blades hold you, impaling you, tethering you to the endless, never ending, eternal, eternal, eternal, ETERNAL ——-

Sunshine. Even at night, it glows on. We revolve around it; it makes the world go round. Its warmth is never ending, its glare is forever alluring. It stares upon the field of grass. Life giving, nourishing, endlessly hopeful; for even in the darkest night, the Morningstar brings with it SALVATION.

Salvation. it’s an infinite horizon, a setting sun upon orange waters glimmering with a fiery twinkle. The mountains of possibility stand tall. And you, you glide above them. Icarus flying toward the sun, Icarus chasing his dreams, Icarus unrestrained by anything, nothing can stop him, nothing will STOP him, NOTHING WILL SAVE YOU———

Mayday, mayday, mayday, we’ve lost our engines, we’re going down, we’re going down, Jesus! We’re going to die!

—————————————–

Keep calm and know, it’s all in your head.