Thrive Week Recap

Photo contributed by Jeremy Vyn

During this year’s Thrive Week from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, students were invited to attend events, workshops and giveaways to promote positive mental health and self-care.

The Student Wellness Centre’s goals for Thrive Week included improving mental health literacy, building a supportive community, promoting helpful resources and implementing a proactive, preventative approach to one’s wellness.

All Thrive Week events were free and accessible, so any student of any background was able to participate.

“We hope that students, no matter if they are thriving or surviving, find something that speaks to them during this week,” said Claire Howarth, the Wellness Education coordinator. “This can be taking a break from the stress of the midterm season or finding new strategies to support their wellness.”

To kick off Thrive Week, a breakfast bar was open to all students to encourage healthy eating and community building.

On Wednesday, Haley Perlus gave a Zoom presentation about mental toughness and stress management.

Students enjoyed the Stud-Tea break at Steve’s Tea. They were invited to try various tea flavours, meet new people and learn study strategies to help them in their classes.

There were several fitness classes throughout the week that focused on different areas of the body. These classes brought Laurier students together to get their bodies moving in a fun and engaging way.

Thursday’s main event was the grand opening of the Zen Den and Sensory Room in the Wellness Hub. The room is open to all students who want to immerse themselves in a calming, soothing environment.

The Dean of Students Office and Student Success hosted a workshop called, “Growing Your Strengths: Perseverance, Grit and Creating Habits,” where students were taught how to build positive habits that will help them succeed in the future.

Students and faculty enjoyed fresh fruit Friday in the Wellness Hub to end off the week.

“Thrive started at the University of British Columbia to support student mental health,” said Howarth. “It has been adapted by universities across Canada and it was brought to Wilfrid Laurier University in 2017 by Leanne Holland Brown, who was then, Dean of Students, and Sarina Wheeler, who was then, the coordinator of Wellness Education on the Waterloo campus.”

Thrive Week will return during the winter term with more engaging events and workshops.