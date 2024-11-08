The silent struggle

Why loneliness haunts the holiday season

The holiday season is just around the corner and for some, this is the perfect time to catch up with family and spend time with your loved ones. It is a season that is saturated with joy, warmth and connections.

But what about those who do not have a family or those who are struggling with family issues?

For many individuals, the holidays amplify the feeling of isolation and loneliness. The “best” time of year — promoted through social media — often feels like the hardest season, especially for those struggling with their mental health.

The issue lies not just with mental health or family problems, but also with the feeling of being alone despite having so many people by your side. The pressure to be part of a happy, connected group — whether it’s through friends, partners or attending parties — becomes overly intense during holidays.

Moreover, some people cannot afford the high expectations that also stem from the season. For example, costly family dinners, gift-giving, house decorations and so on. This may not seem like a big deal, but to others, it can make them question why they can’t meet societal expectations when people around them can or at least act like they can.

While the holidays are often associated with laughter and joy, what about those grieving personal loss?

For some, it may be their first holiday without a loved one or a painful reminder of past holidays spent with someone who’s no longer there. Others may be dealing with emotional distance, strained relationships or physical separation from family and friends. Whether due to death, a breakup or a move to a new city, the absence of those who once filled the holidays with happiness can leave an undeniable emptiness that celebrations only make more noticeable.

But why does society continue to ignore holiday loneliness? Part of the problem is that loneliness carries a stigma. A glorified sense of making the season aesthetic by watching movies, going on a family vacation or anything that stimulates a “Hollywood movie” feel.

Admitting to the problem feels like confessing to a personal failing — this may be why people remain silent.

Instead of being open about our emotions, we’re encouraged to mask our true emotions, put on a brave face and push through.

The good news is that loneliness, while painful, is not inevitable.

One of the most important steps we can take is to start talking about it openly. By acknowledging that loneliness is a common experience, we create space for people to reach out, share their emotions and feel less alone in their isolation.

Community support — even in small doses — can make a big difference. Reaching out and talking to your close friends or people who you trust can help lift the pressure off your chest.

A simple check-in or even a thoughtful message can help bridge the emotional gap many feel. And sometimes what a person needs is to be remembered and loved.

Ultimately, as a society, we need to shift our perception of the holiday season. Not everyone is surrounded by loved ones or feeling cheerful, and that’s OK. By making space for all kinds of experiences and emotions, we can start to disassemble the unrealistic expectations that cause so many to suffer in silence.

The holidays may be a season of giving, but it should also be a season of understanding.

