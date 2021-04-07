GRAPHIC BY NATASHA O’NEILL

Vandan Alpesh Thacker is a Wilfrid Laurier Student who is professionally known as The Oman Photographer.

Thacker is in his first year at Wilfrid Laurier University studying computer science. Last week Thacker came first place in Wilfrid Laurier University’s first virtual art showcase exhibition.

The virtual exhibition displayed all the amazing work that Golden Hawks have created this past school year from 2020-2021. Thacker submitted ten photos from the past year and was voted the number one creator by students.













Luxury car owners turn to him to capture the best shots of their cars. From Corvettes to Porches, Thacker somehow knows how to capture a shot that makes these already gorgeous cars even more enticing.

“My love for cars and cameras is what has brought me here,” said Thacker.

A big part of his inspiration comes from his family and friends.

“My key source of inspiration is when people appreciate my work. The support that I receive from my friends and family is what motivates me,” said Thacker.

Cars have been a lifelong passion for Thacker and he considers himself lucky to be a part of the car community.

“I have always been into cars as a young child and I am lucky enough to be part of this amazing community now. The car community is definitely one of the most interactive and caring communities I’ve been in. It’s just one big family,” said Thacker.

Thacker does not plan on slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he sees himself expanding his skill set and growing his already big social media presence.

“I would love to continue doing what I love. I want to grow my skills, community and my Instagram page. My main focus would be on improving and creating better content,” said Thacker.

After COVID-19 Thacker hopes to take his talents worldwide by travelling and capturing beautiful cars abroad.

“I would love to travel around the world once the situation gets better and shoot cars there. It is always amazing to meet new people and make new friends,” said Thacker.

To keep up with The Oman Photographer be sure to follow him on Instagram @oman.photography.

Students can still access the art showcase at https://curat10n.com/wilfrid-laurier-stream to see what other student artists came up with this year.