The Game Plan: October Dates

Upcoming tryout dates and HOCO information

The Athletics and Recreation Department is housed in the Laurier Brantford YMCA, just across from Harmony Square. Your membership to use the facility and its amenities is included in your tuition, so all you have to do is scan in with your OneCard. The LBYMCA is open Monday to Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (LBYMCA Double Gym) – Varsity Women’s Indoor Soccer Tryouts #1

Thursday, Oct. 3, at 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (LBYMCA Double Gym) – Varsity Men’s Indoor Soccer Tryouts #1

Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Fanshawe Conservation Area) – Varsity Cross Country Invitational

Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (LBYMCA Double Gym) – Varsity Women’s Indoor Soccer Tryouts #2

Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (LBYMCA Double Gym) – Varsity Men’s Indoor Soccer Tryouts #2

Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Centennial College) – Varsity Cross Country Invitational

Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Seneca College) – Varsity Cross Country Provincial Championships

Extramural men’s and women’s ice hockey tryouts will be hosted throughout the month of October. Please keep your eyes on our website and Instagram page for those announcements!

Homecoming tickets can now be purchased! Don’t miss the Alumni Basketball Game and Drag Bingo on Saturday, Nov. 2. A Homecoming Package with tickets for both events can be purchased online for only $8! Get yours today by visiting https://laurier.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1861&p=1.