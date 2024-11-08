The Game Plan: November Dates

IMPORTANT DATES:  

Nov. 9 – Women’s flag football club travels to their 5v5 Championship at the McMaster University. 

Nov. 15 – Extramural men and women’s ice hockey kicks off their season with a full day tournament at Humber College (Westwood Arena).  

Nov. 22 – Extramural mixed volleyball takes home court advantage at our first HOST tournament! Come cheer on your Golden Hawks throughout the day at the LBYMCA (full schedule details on our Instagram page).  

Nov. 29 – Extramural men and women’s basketball jump into their first tournament at Humber College.  

