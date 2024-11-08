The dancing monkey

Politics as entertainment

Throughout the years, politics has become a much talked about topic across a wide frame of people, ranging from kids to older adults. There are memes, jokes and references that can consistently be made in everyday life with regards to politics, specifically politicians. It seems as though political figures now serve a different role than their intended one. It is no longer about policy and solving problems which are recognized by people. It is now about who can gain the most attention and this will be done by any means. Politicians are now on social media posting silly content in an attempt to be relatable to the youth of today. They are trying to appeal through how they can entertain rather than what they will do for the people they will lead.

Politicians are almost separate from their political movements, they are the “front” of political parties. Meant to grab attention through obnoxious, eye-catching behavior and words that can seem so childlike and ridiculous, they gain a following because of it. Arguably the most talked about politician of our day, Donald Trump, is a great example of this sort of idea. Trump often displays immature behaviour and though yes, some people do know what policies he is campaigning for, most people are unfamiliar with them. Instead, he is a piece of entertainment, someone that many people watch and are invested in because his behaviour can seem rather outlandish. People will often satirically quote him, do impressions, even dress up as him for Halloween, despite not being supporters of him. There is a silent method of propagation that happens because people love to hate him (and rightfully so). He is good at grabbing people’s attention.

With this, it is important to recall the state of the world which we live in. Younger generations, from young ages, were always being fed pessimistic views on the planet and now there is an air of helplessness surrounding us consistently. This comes from constant talk of wars, natural disasters, the economic standing of most people and the ways which we are seeing it be dealt with. All of these contribute to our political consumption. Since we are always looking for a new piece of entertainment, there is no wonder that politics might fall into the same category. A doomed generation is one that can look at politics and think they are not a big deal because everything is going to ruins anyway. The lack of hope that there can be something better can turn the agency of voting for one’s own country’s leader to a choice-based interactive fiction game (think Episode) and takes away from the importance of casting a well thought, educated vote.

But hey, “any publicity is good publicity.” I suppose if such madness will get votes, then that’s what counts. But with that come the consequences we all have to face, especially when we treat our politics as such.

