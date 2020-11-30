Stu(dying) notes

Photos by Sara Sheikh

University is about innovation, and it is a skill you have to use for study notes as well. To understand the content efficiently, it takes creativity to adapt to classes and professors’ teaching styles. I took photos of the different formats I use to study, like using cue cards, my textbooks, creating timelines, mind maps, printing notes, focusing on a document of information, and highlighting all while keeping everything organized. Some are undoubtedly crazier than others, but in the end, all that matters is that I understood it. Anyone and everyone can have different styles, and I don’t think I will ever stop learning! Personally, it’s been and is still a crazy week full of deadlines, and these photos showcase how I choose to persevere.

















