Student-Athlete Spotlight: Ayden Carr

Photo Contribution by Laurier Athletics

After an incredible rookie season, Ayden Carr, a first-year student-athlete at Laurier Brantford, is ready to take the next step in his athletic career.

Carr finished up his first season as an athlete on Laurier Brantford’s varsity cross country team. He accomplished more than he expected, qualifying for nationals as an individual and finishing in the top 20 at provincials.

“My expectations were really low entering my rookie season,” said Carr. “I had never considered myself a good runner and to even had been put in the spot to be a part of a collegiate sport team was kind of crazy to me.”

He thought of himself as more of a basketball or soccer player rather than a runner. Becoming a university athlete never ran through his mind and he had other options before choosing Laurier.

Like most cross-country runners here at Laurier, he was given a chance by head coach, Cory Currie.

“I never expected to become a university athlete but after Cory texted me about the opportunity to run for Laurier Brantford cross country team and meeting the team, I just knew I had to be a part of it,” said Carr. “I was hesitant at first.”

Carr instantly made an impact on the men’s team, finishing in the top 20 in three out of the five races last season.

At provincials, Carr put his name in the history books, becoming only the second male runner to qualify for nationals as a rookie individual.

“Making nationals was a surreal experience because I had no expectations of making it there in my rookie season,” said Carr.

On a cold, snowy day in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Carr would finish off his sensational rookie season finishing his first national race in the 65th spot in Canada.

Carr looks to add more to his athletic resume next season and has a lot more boxes he would like to check off before his career at Laurier is finished.

“I would like to finish in the top 14 in Ontario to make an all-Ontario team and help the men’s team finish in the top 3 at provincials as this has never been done before,” said Carr. “It would be super cool to be a part of history.”

The start of next season is a long wait, but the team is already training and preparing for it. Carr is looking to improve off last season and add more to his already accomplished resume.