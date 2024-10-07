Starting a new chapter

Moving across the world in pursuit of a new life

My name is Shakir Omar, a Pakistani and Sri Lankan first-year student here at Wilfrid Laurier University studying economics. Over the last month, my life has changed in some of the most drastic of ways, as it would have for many other international students.

I’ve left the city I grew to call home; I’ve started a new chapter in university here at Laurier (Go Golden Hawks!) and I’ve uprooted myself entirely. Although I’ve never been particularly good with change, moving across the world doesn’t seem to have gone to my head as much as I thought it would. Either that or I’m still in shock. But I know without a doubt that I’m not the only one. Solidarity among numbers, right? There are many more students here at Laurier who are just like me. Those who left their home, thousands of kilometres away, who left their family and friends to pursue an education and definitely those who miss their mother’s cooking as I do.

Although the experience of moving to Canada has been amazing so far, there are a few pills I’ve had to swallow with a cubic mile of salt. The first bizarre practice I’ve noticed is how early everything closes. At 5 p.m. it’s lights out for most, if not all, businesses. I mean, what’s up with that? But in all seriousness, everyone here has been nothing short of kind and welcoming to me. So, for that I thank all of you for making me feel accepted and welcome here.

The first day I landed in Canada, I thought to myself, “This is it. This is home for the next four years.” And the thought surprisingly didn’t completely terrify me. But it did make me excited. Albeit, Brantford isn’t the most exciting place in the country, but this quaint town does have its little quirks and kicks I’ve learned to appreciate. One of them being the fact that we have the second largest YMCA in Ontario said a YMCA employee. Regardless, it’s more than that. I’ve come to notice that here at Laurier, the communities are very tightly knit, with close and personal relationships being formed outside the lines of boundary when it comes to classes and clubs.

In a way to combat feeling blue and bored, I myself have decided to step out of my comfort zone. I signed up for Mock Trial Club, as I’ve been a debater for most of my life. I interviewed for the First Year Leadership Program Athletic and Wellness Council. In addition to that, I now write for The Sputnik! My point to other students, both international and local, is to immerse yourself in everything. Work on those assignments, apply for that position in the club that caught your attention, go out there and do something. Anything. Anything that makes your gears turn, anything that provokes critical thinking and anything that gets you excited. Life is changing for all of us, and change can be scary, but embrace it. Use it and take it in stride.