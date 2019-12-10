Some helpful tips on how to get through exam crunch time

Exams are approaching—and that means crunch time. Students are hustling to meet deadlines and preparing study notes—for finals, which are a big chunk of our marks.

As we are in study motion it is important to stay positive and take care of mental health. Reflect as though your body was a vehicle, a car has four tires and each represents one aspect of your life.

The first tire is our social life. The second is our mental well-being The third represents our physical health And the fourth represents our spiritual health.

If the tires are off balance then so will you.

Jodie Lockey-Duesling, with the Wellness Centre, offers advice and mentions the array of services offered on campus.

“Yes, come and see us, reach out, talk to someone, drop in, at the first signs of distress we are here! Early intervention can assist in dealing with stressful situations. Community care is so important, connection, belonging, validation can go along way,” she said.

Duesling also mentions the services offered at Wilfird Laurier that include, a wide array of programs such as drop in appointments with a mental health nurse, drop in counselling, individual booked counselling, group counselling, workshops, groups, mindful drop ins and many other programs. There is also an extra doctor on site.

First year student Sandy Werkman’ advice for students who are going through high stressors are;

Always reach out to a professional someone who is experienced in mental illness. Take one day at a time— be kind to yourself and listen to your body. Do one minute deep breathing, cleansing breaths, this helps quiet your thoughts. Take a 10-minute study break, for every 50-minute study period.

Werkman is in public health and has experienced first-hand clinical depression.

Ken Paradis, coordinator of the English Program shares what he thinks are the best tools for the crunch of November.

Pay attention to your physical well-being, eat well, sleep well and pay attention to your mental health, please do stay away from substances, like alcohol. Take time in your day to turn your mind off, take a long walk about 30-60 minutes, this is a recovery period, walking is known to clear the mind and thoughts. Do not be afraid to ask for help, reach out as quickly as possible if you are feeling overwhelmed; there is a lot of help on campus. Avoid social media; take a massive step back and remove your screening time from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and all of the above. Focus on course readings and materials.

Social Environment Justice student Victoria Redding, is graduating this year gives her advice to students as she speaks about self care.

“I need to wake up, and plan out my days, as much as it is important to schedule my school, it’s also important to schedule time for myself, whether that be cooking a meal or catching up on Netflix.”